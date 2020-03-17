MORGANTOWN – One business day after Gov. Jim Justice announced plans that WVU Medicine will file a Certificate of Need to build a new hospital in Fairmont, Mon Health System weighs in on the issue.
On Friday, WVU Medicine CEO Albert Wright joined Justice and other officials at a press conference where Wright announced plans to keep keep Fairmont Regional Medical Center open temporarily while the new WVU hospital is constructed. Wright said construction could take an estimated 18-24 months, but did not disclose an estimated cost for the facility, which will have 100 beds.
In a press release, Mon Health System said the company, “applauds Governor Justice for focusing on working to resolve the loss of hospital services in Fairmont. The community deserves the attention.”
Last Monday, Mon Health CEO and President David Goldberg announced plans to build what he described as a small format community hospital on property the company owns near the I-79 Technology Park.
“Mon Health fully intends to continue be a part of the solution to ensure that citizens in the Greater Fairmont area have a choice in where they get their care and are not forced into a single healthcare provider environment,” states the press release.
Both new hospital plans come in the aftermath of Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s Feb. 18 announcement that the hospital on Locust Avenue would close in 60 days and some 548 employees would lose their jobs.
FRMC CEO Robert Adcock said the shutdown was necessitated by the reality its parent company, Irvine-Calif.-based Alecto Healthcare Services, had not found a buyer for FRMC or a suitable partner to help run the hospital.
Adcock said FRMC had lost $19 million in the last three years and first showed signs of financial distress in September 2019 when it laid off 25 employees. However, in September, FRMC assured the community that it was not going t shut down and the layoffs would help slow the loss of funds.
Meanwhile, Mon Health System said it is taking its plans for a new Marion County hospital seriously.
“We take this seriously and believe our planned expansion of services afford our community the very best right close to home,” states the press release. “Because of our commitment to the Greater Fairmont area, we have filed a letter of intent, with a forthcoming certificate of need application with the WV Healthcare Authority, to build a hospital in Fairmont.”
The press release states that Mon Health officials expect the state to approve their project and “give serious consideration to WVU Medicine’s project, that mirrors Mon Health’s, in order to advance healthcare choice in the community,” states the press release. “It is important for our Greater Fairmont area neighbors to have a choice in their healthcare needs. Both organizations have taken Governor Justice’s charge seriously and developing community-based plans to ensure our community is provided hospital-based care right close to home.”
Mon Health is excited to be part of the solution for the future of healthcare and to maintain our years of services to Fairmont and the surrounding region.
