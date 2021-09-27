FAIRMONT — Chamber music is back in downtown.
Sunday afternoon, Saint Peter the Fisherman Cathloic Church was filled with music, as the Fairmont Chamber Music Society held its first of four concerts to kick off its 40th season.
Last season was canceled due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the door Sunday, concert-goers were asked to provide proof of vaccination and were asked to wear masks throughout the performance.
Despite COVID case numbers sitting higher than they were over the summer, the Society is determined to keep this year's season rolling.
The music society weren't the only ones struggling throughout the pandemic. Ronn McFarlane and Carolyn Surrick, Sunday's performers, were stuck with virtual concerts and homebound performances over the last year.
McFarlane said that the human connection just isn't the same through a computer screen.
"Feeling that human connection, sensing the audience's enjoyment [Sunday] was just tremendous," he said. "The audience is so important to the musician — they change the way we play and the way we feel when we're performing music."
McFarlane is a master of the Lute, a Renaissance instrument and predecessor to the guitar. He's a nationally and internationally acclaimed musician.
His partner in the performance, Surrick, plays the viola da gamba — a seven-string instrument similar to a cello. She's from Annapolis, Maryland and is equally as versed in her instrument as McFarlane. She described the viola da gamba as sounding similar to the human voice.
"This instrument really has the capacity to just sing," she said. "That was part of its very origin. I want everybody to be able to hear everything except the words."
McFarlane and Surrick had met to perform together in a group Surrick had organized but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic. Over the last year, the two met together and played every week.
During the concert, Surrick reflected on their meeting as something of fate, which is mirrored in the storied history of their instruments.
The lute and viola da gamba are both from the same era of music and are frequently found in arrangements together, but are hardly ever found paired together as a duet.
Sunday's concert showed the diversity and range the two performers and their instruments had. The pair played classical styles, folk tunes, original music and traditional hymns.
McFarlane recalled what made him fall in love with the lute, was the way it was historically played in everything from folk style to popular music to classical music.
"It kind of combined the things I loved about classical music with the things I loved about playing rock and folk guitar," he said. "Evidenced today, I was able to play some of the highest art music of the Renaissance at the same time, I was able to play folk tunes."
For both performers, coming to West Virginia was a positive experience. Surrick, who lives near several major cities in Maryland, said coming here and spending some time staying with friends in Paw Paw was a change of pace.
"[Where I live] is very rural feeling, but it never gets dark and I can always hear the highway," she said. "Last night in Paw Paw it was dark, it was quiet and it was just blissful."
McFarlane grew up in Clarksburg and was happy to be able to have a sort of homecoming back to North Central West Virginia.
"I spent so much times here growing up," he said. "I really do feel a connection to the people."
The Fairmont Chamber Music Society's next concert will be November 14 at Saint Peter the Fisherman. Performing will be Ensemble Schumann, a trio of piano, oboe and viola.
The society's president, Brenda Giannis, is excited to bring the music back to Fairmont.
"Music like this is important to bring anywhere... it just does something for your soul," Giannis said. "We're probably the only town of this size that brings this caliber of chamber music."
Looking forward into the new year, in February 2022, the society will bring in Corina Marti, a harpsichordist. March 2022 will feature Trio Confero, a piano, clarinet and cello trio.
For ticket pricing and updates about the concerts, visit the society's Facebook page or its website at www.fairmontchambermusic.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.