FAIRMONT — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep the economy stalled and school out of session, numerous West Virginia schoolchildren across the state now rely at least partially on meal programs provided by school districts to replace the normal breakfast and lunches they would receive.
In Marion County, members of the Board of Education have not only helped oversee the project in the county but have joined the battle on the front line, volunteering their time and risking their health to help distribute the meals to children and expedite the process.
Those folks, driven by their desire to take care of those children that attend their schools, have shared stories of happy children and grateful families, and have doubled down on their commitment to making sure the children in their community make it through this pandemic.
At the same time, voices in the same community have raised alarm that the meals provided by the vendor supplying Marion County as well as nine other county school districts — Inwood-based Kilmer's Farm Market — are not providing an adequate quantity of food in the meal bags and that the food which is provided is not nutritionally sound.
Based upon a picture obtained by the Times West Virginian, it may also be substantially less than what other counties' school children are being provided from different vendors and/or methods of providing meal assistance, despite 100 percent federal reimbursement, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
There are also concerns based upon an independent cost analysis by a Marion County watchdog is potentially making a large profit margin off the meal bags each week. These aforementioned concerns were first reported on by the Times this past weekend.
Further investigation by the Times has revealed further information on the subject and takes an extensive look at the hard work being put forth by Marion County Schools to feed their children, and the potential problems with the meal bags Kilmer's Farm is sending the county.
"Lots of Smiling Faces" — Working to Provide a County's Children with Food
Farmington resident and Marion County BOE member Donna Costello takes a trip every Wednesday to North Marion High and does her part to feed those who need help during the pandemic.
"Basically I ride the bus, and I help distribute that food that has been brought in," she said.
"I'm very thankful we are able to distribute anything we are able to give out, and I think the families are very receptive and grateful for what we give out. I get to see parts of Marion County I have heard about but never been to."
Costello said that she can recall one day and one stop in particular that warmed her heart — that really drove home to her the importance of what she and other volunteers are helping do.
"The best memory thus far has been one house that we stopped at, and we took the bus and we drove back around the and the little girl was standing in her yard and waving at us while she was eating her apple and drinking her milk. [There are] lots of big smiles," she said.
Randall Farley — Superintendent of Marion County Schools — has also joined the volunteers on multiple occasions to oversee the process and help distribute food, and he also spoke to the positive effect he sees because of the meals plan.
"The volunteers from our community and employees showing up to make this happen each week are to be commended for their service...The students are happy to see the familiar faces of the employees when they meet them to receive the meals," Farley said in a statement released to local media on Saturday afternoon.
Costello said that she's always been the type of person interested in participating in such programs to help the community, and giving back during this pandemic to her fullest extent has been no different.
"It's not like me not to be proactive. I'm just a small part of what is a bigger picture, and I thoroughly enjoy being able to be a part of this, going out and meeting people and seeing them waiting on the bus for us to stop and give them their milk and their bags, getting to talk and meet with them a bit," she said.
"Can you really put it into words? I don't know that I can actually find the words. It makes my heart full that we can be even a small part of helping to meet the needs of these families."
When asked how the program compared to the normal breakfast and lunches students are served while school is in session, she didn't say whether or not she thought they measured up.
"I think that we're doing the best that we can do," she said.
Regardless, Farley asserted in his statement on Saturday that there have been more requests each week from families wanting to be added to the program. He also said that if any student needs meals that have not signed up yet, they can contact the school board via phone call at (304) 367-2100, or they can go online to 'www.marionboe.com' and scroll to the bottom of the front page, where they can submit a request via the “Contact Form”.
"I Feel Disgusted" — Concerns Over Meal Quality
Last week, Nicole Walls — a Marion County BOE watchdog who runs a Facebook page which monitors the organization's activity — went public with concerns over the meal bags being provided the Marion County's school children.
Walls, who is active with the Marion branch of Read Aloud WV and has two children which attend the public schools in the county, was contacted from people across the state alleging disparities in the meals provided from Compass Food Services/Revolution – a different vendor other West Virginia counties are using – and provided via other methods when compared to the meals Kilmer's Farm was providing Marion County, among others. There were concerns over the quality and quantity provided.
Walls proceeded to contact to BOE and provided emails of their responses with pertinent information to the Times West Virginian, and ran a cost analysis on the items in multiple meal bags. She determined that before overhead costs but after accounting for food costs, Kilmer's Farm was making between $18-$20 per bag providing meals the federal government was reimbursing to the school systems and was doing so while underfeeding school children.
As of Sunday evening, Kilmer's Farm had not responded to interview questions sent via email on Friday afternoon, which was the manner they requested upon the Times' inquiry for an interview.
In his statement to the media, Superintendent Farley addressed the concerns over the possibility of Kilmer's Farm participating in the aforementioned behavior and believes food shortages caused by the pandemic and overhead costs not included in the cost analysis may be offsetting a large part of the cost they are paying Kilmer's in the contract.
"The pandemic has affected supply and demand in many areas across the globe, our state and here locally in Marion County. The local vendors of food supplies are limiting what you can purchase. Local food pantries, food banks, soup kitchens and restaurants have their issues with this same effect of supply and demand. The change in employment has caused an increase in the number of families utilizing various options for providing food. We have talked with our vendor Kilmer’s Farm concerning variety and product supply and they have worked with us to change up the meals and add additional products based upon available supplies," Farley said.
"While federal reimbursement is based upon rates times meals served, there are operational costs that districts or a vendor would have that are not always captured to include labor and equipment. The most cost-effective way to serve our students quality meals is with our child nutrition staff preparing and serving the meals; however, this crisis did not allow this practice to continue to occur in our county."
He also doubled down in his statement on the school district's commitment to making sure students are cared for properly during this time, and assured they are still working hard to provide the best they can for the children receiving these meals.
"Marion County Schools has been working hard to address many issues as a result of the emergency situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate all of the efforts our employees are making in light of the situation," Farley said.
The cost analysis, emails, and photos — alongside a full story detailing the concerns brought to light by Walls — was first reported by the Times this past Saturday. That morning, a member of the Marion BOE contacted the story's author via text messaging, asking if the photos could be authenticated, citing reports the photos didn't represent what those counties were receiving.
While those photos were not yet authenticated, the Times did obtain a separate set of photos publicly available on Facebook and published by official Facebook pages of numerous county school districts across the state. Those counties are publicly documented to be using Compass Food Services/Revolution, as were the counties the original photos obtained by Walls came from.
Since the news broke, more residents across Marion County have begun speaking out about similar experiences with the meal program.
Amy Morales, a Fairmont resident who has a child attending East Park Elementary, has been receiving the meal bags for over a month. She said she quickly noticed the bags did not contain what she would consider an appropriate amount of food for five breakfasts and five lunches, as advertised, and that the nutritional value was not up to par.
"I was actually taken aback...knowing that there are so many children who depend on the school lunches and not what they have at home, I know they need that. I was shocked at what little food there was, and it was not of good nutritional value," she said.
"I feel disgusted with the company providing the meals, and I feel completely let down by the board of education in Marion County."
Morales did post publicly on Facebook on the morning of April 8, with pictures she took of a meal bag she received — it contained five single string cheese sticks, a single-serving portion of cereal, a muffin, two granola bars, two Pop-Tarts, a bag of apples, and two breakfast sandwiches.
Morales said she believed it's sad what is happening, and that something needed to be done "right away." She thinks what some may not understand is how important school meals are to some families struggling with poverty, especially now that some may be out of work and waiting on unemployment.
"Any time children should be put first. The fact that we are in a pandemic makes it ten times worse that this company is doing this. It's very important that our kids get fed adequately. Many children around here are in poverty and are relying on this. This is all they have," Morales said.
A Lack Of Response, and a Building Anger
Sometimes, statements can contain both truths and falsehoods.
In his statement Saturday, Superintendent Farley included a sentence that seemingly contradicts that claims brought forth by Walls.
"We have not had complaints from those receiving the food," he said.
While the BOE may not be hearing the complaints themselves, they certainly exist. Walls' family doesn't receive the meal bags herself, as her husband is an essential worker and she felt her family was in a well-off enough position at the moment not to need them.
But not receiving the food personally has not stopped her concerns, and she shared multiple emails with the Times that show her attempts to contact various school board members and bring it to their attention.
Morales, meanwhile, claims her call to the school board went straight to voicemail — she presented her call log with the outgoing call on April 23, and the other calls shown on her call log from the BOE number were incoming calls, scattered days and weeks apart, which she said come from the automated messages the BOE sends to those in the district with kids.
There is also Morales' publicly-accessible Facebook post from early April as evidence of public displeasure, and she also took the time that same day to email Governor Jim Justice with her concerns — her initial email was returned because she didn't include a full mailing address. She proceeded to send the same email with her full address included, which was returned with the same error message as before.
Also notable in the statement by Farley Saturday was a statement on the district's partnership with Kilmer Farm's, which shows a change in tone by those representing the school board — while an initial email obtained before the statement showed a member stating it was "Kilmer's Farm or nothing" at the beginning. Farley said on Saturday that they were the "most viable choice," but did not state they were the only option at the onset of the pandemic.
"Marion County Schools reached out to the West Virginia Department of Education on March 25 for information regarding known vendors that would be options for counties. Due to labor and product limitations within our county and one of the vendors already being at capacity at that time, the most viable option was to use Kilmer’s Farm in order for our county to continue the task of feeding students during the pandemic. We were blessed to find Kilmer’s Farm as an option. They are a locally owned WV company and we have been trying to support the WV economy," he said.
While their concerns, amongst the concerns of others, go unanswered, they are appearing to be ignored in media releases by Farley and the Board. Meanwhile, those unanswered questions and concerns of the citizens trying to bring awareness to the issue are turning into anger.
"It infuriates me the fact that these concerns have been brought to them, they read the comments, hear from other people — the video I posted on Facebook about this has been watched over 8,000 times, and the fact that they're not only ignoring the concerns but deflect what the accusations is insulting — it's insulting to the parents in Marion County to release that statement," Walls said.
"They want you to discuss [other things] and then have the audacity to say Kilmer's Farm was a blessing to us. They're saying that not only are they not listening to us, they're saying we don't care what you say, we're going to do what we want to anyway because we have the power...deal with it, or you don't get any food."
Morales, meanwhile, isn't extremely involved in politics at the local level but said since she has begun working in foster care in the region, she intends on making Marion County a "forever home" and becoming more involved.
She said that since learning of this issue and seeing the school board's reaction to the attention brought by it, she would consider voting for alternatives in any upcoming elections provided she found them to be suitable candidates.
"Oh, absolutely, yes," she said in response to the question.
The Marion BOE will hold their next virtual meeting tonight — Monday, May 4th — at 6 pm. The meeting will be done via conference call: anyone interested in listening to the meeting can cal 304-553-7794 and enter conference ID 575 340 519#. If you would like to speak to the board, please email Robin Haught by 5:30 p.m. on Monday at robinhaught@k12.wv.us, and include the topic you wish to speak about and the phone number you will be calling from. The meeting can also be livestreamed on Facebook at Walls' Marion County BOE News & Information page
