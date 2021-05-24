FAIRMONT — Pastors and community members marched in silence Sunday afternoon from Trinity United Methodist Church to the Marion County Courthouse to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.
Escorted by Fairmont Police officers, members of the Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change walked up Cleveland Avenue and down Adams Street. The precession ended at the steps of the courthouse and the group remained silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time Floyd was face down with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's knee on his neck.
"The results are in, George Floyd is dead and the man who murdered him is convicted," said Mike Little, pastor of Good Hope Baptist Church in Barrackville and member of the alliance. "This is us coming together in recognition of that. To really accomplish unity more than anything else."
The Alliance didn't have a list of goals or changes they were seeking Sunday. They were simply seeking to bring about "unity in the community." The event was a celebration of diversity in that guests involved people of all races, denominations, cultures and backgrounds.
"This is what we're standing united for," Little said. "We're standing in recognition of Mr. Floyd's death and understanding this isn't a black or white issue, this is a human issue."
Brad Bennett, pastor of Trinity United Methodist and member of the pastoral alliance, echoed Little's words about unity and solidarity.
"Really we're here to stand in solidarity with those who saw George Floyd's death as something they could relate to," Bennett said. "This is an opportunity for us to bring unity to the community. We're all in this together and we believe we're all human beings with hopes, dreams and joys. I think we just need the opportunity to realize that."
In the weeks after Floyd's murder gripped the world after a video spread via the internet. Protest marches took place in cities and towns all across the U.S. and the world. The pastoral alliance was formed shortly after one of the Fairmont marches appeared to be anti-police.
After the observance of silence at the courthouse, organizers performed music, read poetry and prayed as the guests joined in.
"Today there's a lot of things weighing in my spirit," said Charlotte Moody, minister at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. "My desire is Christ's desire, that we all come together as one."
Many of the speakers said regardless of a person's race, everyone has a responsibility to stand up against hatred and racism.
"God loves everyone the same and we ought to love each other the same," Moody said. "We should all have the same heart, same mindset and the same spirit. I've dealt with racism, and it was only by the grace of God, that God gave me the heart to love beyond those faults. That's what God wants us to do."
