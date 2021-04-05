FAIRMONT — A little over a year ago, COVID-19 forced the world to pause.
Doors closed and people stayed home, not knowing the pandemic would rage on for months on end. One thing that suffered the blow of the coronavirus was the American Legion Auxiliary West Virginia Rhododendron Girl’s State program. The program was canceled to prevent community spread.
This year, Girl’s State will take place virtually. Rosemary Thomas said this year Girl’s State will have an abbreviated session for seniors that will take place May 12-13.
A full week-long session for juniors is planned for June 14-18. The senior session will be more of a symposium where they guests will hear from VIPs and learn about the election process and voting but the juniors will engage in an "election."
“Everything will be virtual but we will have breakout rooms to allow for the community level discussion,” said Thomas.
Thomas said the senior session will be dynamic, as participants will be able to give feedback about things they would like to learn about such as scholarship opportunities and college preparedness.
“We know they basically lost a year of that preparation whereas the juniors we see that a bit more focused on the governmental process,” said Thomas.
There will be a lot of activities that involve appreciation for the military and veterans as Girl’s State has had in the past.
“Part of the reason we hated to cancel last year and we’re going to celebrate a year later, not only was it the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the women’s right to vote it was also the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary,” said Thomas.
Those celebrations will take place this year and the girls will learn all about the 19th Amendment and the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary. Thomas said it was heartbreaking to have to cancel last year.
“The problem was last year at this time, you can imagine, we didn’t have familiarity with the virtual platforms and quite frankly our West Virginia students were at a disadvantage because we knew the connectivity wasn’t there,” said Thomas, who is a Fairmont native.
Thomas said it’s exciting to bring Girl’s State back this year because alumni of the program all over the country will be able to participate as staff. She said the states that held a virtual Girl's State in 2020, received high praise for the program's success.
“Our elected officials and our VIP speakers were talking right to us. We were within inches of them because they were on the computer screen and you don’t have that in an auditorium that seats 7 or 800 people,” said Thomas.
Girls who are interested in Girl’s State can still sign up. Students who are interested should check with their school counselor or principal’s office to pick up a registration packet.
Bailee Tucker, who participated in Girl’s State in 2018, said it was a great experience.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect because I didn’t know a lot of people who had gone to Girl’s State before but it helped me out in so many different ways,” said Tucker.
She said she made numerous friends, and even more friends when she became a junior counselor.
“It’s a really nice way to sort of build connections too,” she said.
For example, Tucker became so close with her senior counselor from Girl’s State that she attended Tucker’s high school graduation party.
“We still remain really good friends,” said Tucker.
She said it’s exciting to still be involved with Girl’s State and to help out this year. She is also excited to be returning this year given Girl’s State didn’t happen last year.
“I feel very honored, I guess in a sense, that I get to still continue to help with it because it helped me out so much. I really enjoy being able to help other girls and give them the experience that I had,” said Tucker.
