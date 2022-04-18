FAIRMONT — When the boards of governors for Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State voted in January to re-merge the schools, one school's president spoke and the other's did not.
Now, Pierpont Interim President Anthony Hancock has broken his silence about the debacle that ended with the final gavel of the 2022 West Virginia Legislature when a bill to re-merge the schools failed to pass.
Hancock and the other Pierpont administrative staff would defer questions about the situation to the board's chair, David Hinkle.
Faculty members speculated the administration had been given a gag order from the board and were not permitted to speak publicly against the board's position for pursuing the merger. One administrator who has since resigned from their position told the Times West Virginian they were not allowed to discuss the situation, but didn't go further into detail.
The first of the administration to break rank was the college's chief financial officer, Dale Bradley, who testified before the West Virginia House Education Committee when he debunked the narrative that Pierpont could not afford to stand on its own.
The board claimed that Pierpont is not financially viable in its current state and could not function in a responsible way apart from Fairmont State. Hinkle testified that the burden of relocating several of the college's programs under the 2021 memorandum of understanding signed by the two institutions would prove to be too expensive for the college to execute.
Bradley said in his testimony that the college is "totally financially sound" and that the money and revenue was there for the college to fulfill its side of the agreement. His opposition to the board's view raised eyebrows among the delegates sitting on the committee.
The inability for the board and the administration to settle the facts has left both sides wondering that the truth of the matter is, with Pierpont's board now attempting to push for a forensic audit into their own institution.
When asked for the reasoning for a forensic audit, Hinkle said it was "self-explanatory."
After Bradley's House testimony, the bill to merge the institutions ultimately failed to pass. Now Pierpont is blazing a trail forward, independent of Fairmont State.
With the administration and the board unable to agree on the facts, Pierpont risks tearing apart at the seams. In an effort to unite the faculty and staff under one position, Hancock released a statement to the faculty this month which included talking points to dispel rumors about the situation.
"Let's just address the elephant in the room," Hancock writes. "Pierpont has once again been faced with a merger threat with Fairmont State University. But after failed legislation, we are still here, still strong and still viable."
In the letter, Hancock went on to state where he stands with many of the issues the board has posited. He laid out the importance of the community and technical college uniting under one narrative.
Hancock pointed out the college's steps forward to finally relocate all its programs which have been leasing space from Fairmont State and that, most importantly, the college is financially sound.
"We must ensure that everyone understands that we are moving forward and will continue to offer excellent instruction," Hancock states. "So, when you [faculty] get questions from students, parents or potential employees, here are some talking points..."
He goes on to list several statements, a few are:
- Pierpont is financially sound, evidenced by its annual audit and financial record.
- Pierpont continues to earn accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.
- Pierpont has several nationally-ranked programs, with its culinary program being ranked fifth in the country.
- Strong ties to regional industries.
- Pierpont continues to gain students and grow its programs.
"We will move forward and it's everyone's responsibility to ensure that people understand we are Pierpont Strong," Hancock states.
