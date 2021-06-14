MORGANTOWN — The one thing you never run out of is all-this and all-that teams in football and it's that time of year when they become of interest.
With that in mind, we have put together a team that we haven't seen until now — an All-WVU team made up of all West Virginia natives of players who played high school ball in the Mountain State.
And so, without hesitation, we present the All-WVU native son defense.
All-WVU Native Son Defensive team
DL — Gene "Beef" Lamone, Wellsburg
Considered one of the best offensive guards in WVU history, he also played tackle and guard on defense, making second team AP All-America in 1953 and third team in 1954 ... Was the only unanimous choice on the 1954 All-Southern Conference team and played in the East-West All-Star game in San Francisco ... The 1954 team is still considered one of WVU's best ever with the likes of Lamone, Sam Huff, Bruce Bosley, Joe Marconi and Fred Wyant on it. They finished 8-1 and were ranked 12th nationally at season's end. Lamone was co-captain of that team. In his four years, WVU went 28-7. A fifth-round selection of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1955. After three NFL seasons he retired from football.
DL — Darius Stills, Fairmont
Darius Stills is part of what is fast becoming the first family of West Virginia football. His father, Gary was one of the best pass rushers in WVU history, recording 12 and 10 sacks in 1997 and 1998. His younger brother, Dante, has played three years with him in the defensive line and is back for his senior year. Darius came out of Fairmont Senior High without fanfare but soon showed that he had a drive that would take him to the top. Moved to nose guard, he dug in to learn a new position and became dominant. He played 43 games, posting 85 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss and forcing one fumble. He went from a player who really didn't have a position to a consensus All-American, earning AP, Sporting News and ESPN first team honors. As a senior he was a semifinalist for the Lot Trophy and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as earning All-Big 12 honors. Surprisingly, Stills was overlooked in the draft but quickly gobbled up by the Las Vegas Raiders and will go to camp with them this summer.
DL — Sam Huff, Edna Gas
Robert Lee "Sam" Huff is a man who needs no introduction. He was to football what Jerry West was to basketball. Huff took up football because he didn't want to spend his life working in the coal mines like the rest of his family and played well enough at Farmington High to earn a scholarship at WVU. He won four letters under Coach Art "Pappy" Lewis playing both offense and defense and teamed up with both Bruce Bosley and Gene "Beef" Lamone to form one of the greatest lines in school history. Oddly, he was known more for his offense then and WVU, which a great cast of characters, went on to win 31 of 38 games and played in the 1954 Sugar Bowl. He was named first team All-American by a number of publications and third team honors from UPI. His greatest fame came after being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants. Tom Landry, the defensive genius who came up with the 4-3 defense, put Huff at middle linebacker and he defined the position. His wars with the legendary fullback Jim Brown at Cleveland were historic. Huff was a four-time All-Pro, got to consecutive NFL Championship games, including the memorable 1958 overtime game with the Baltimore Colts, wound up being featured on the cover of Time Magazine, was the subject of a CBS feature "The Violent World of Sam Huff" narrated by Walter Cronkite. Huff was the second WVU player inducted into the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.
LB — Steve Dunlap, Hurricane
Steve Dunlap goes back to the Bobby Bowden days at WVU, having played linebacker from 1973 to 1975 and was a key member of the 9-3 team of 1975 that beat NC State, 13-10, in the Peach Bowl. He redefined tackling at WVU, finishing his career with what was then a record 359 totals, which included 182 solo stops. How good was Dunlap at getting to the ball? On Nov. 2, 1974, he set a school record 28 stops against Boston College. In that season he had 190 tackles, along with two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and a tackle for a loss. He followed that up with 155 tackles in his senior year. When his playing days ended he went into coaching, most of his time spent at WVU. His 1996 team led the nation in total defense, giving up just 223.4 yards a game, while second in the nation in rushing defense, giving up just 65.4 yards a game. His 1994 defense allowed a then-school record of just 130 points a game to rank No. 4 in the nation. He coached in 18 WVU bowl games, including two for the national championship — the 1989 Fiesta Bowl and the 1993 Sugar Bowl.
LB — Chuck Howley, Warwood
There may never have been an athlete quite like Chuck Howley as he won letters in five different sports — track, swimming, gymnastics, wrestling and football. Certainly, you will not see that again. But football was his game and he proved it by going on to an All-Pro career with the Dallas Cowboys that included becoming the only man to win the MVP Award while on the losing team. During his three years at WVU (1955-57) the Mountaineers went 21-8-1 and beat Penn State, 21-7, in 1955. It would be 29 years before they beat that rival again. He was oft-injured during his career but still earned one third-team All-America ranking and played in three college All-Star games. The Bears selected Howley as the No. 11 overall pick of the 1958 draft but he suffered a serious knee injury in camp and his career seemed done. In 1961, the expansion Dallas Cowboys and their coach, Tom Landry, took a chance on him and he wound up playing 12 years there, making his way onto their ring of honor. In 1971 he won the MVP Award in Super Bowl V against Baltimore, then the next year nearly repeated while defeating Miami, running an interception back 41 yards for a TD, but QB Roger Staubach got the award.
LB — Reed Williams, Moorefield
Williams was at WVU from 2005 through 2009, which is one of the most interesting eras of Mountaineers football, the time they almost won a national championship but suffered a terrible loss to Pitt, went through a coaching change and saw him practicing every day against Geno Smith, Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey on the offense. He finished his career with 254 tackles, recording eight sacks, 12 pass breakups and seven forced fumbles while starting 26 games. He tormented Marshall in a couple of those meetings and was everywhere on defense in that unexpected loss to Pitt. His work in the classroom equalled his football work, earning a spot on the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete team and was twice named an ESPN The Magazine Academic All American.
LB — Scott Gyorko, Morgantown
One of those players who seemed to have a second sense to sniff out the ball, Gyorko made 222 tackles during his career. Part of it was how hard he worked and part of it was how smart he was, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. He came out of University High as a walk-on and earned his way into playing time on special teams and then as a key part of the Mountaineers' defense in 2002, 2003 and 2004. His junior season was his best as he recorded 119 of his 222 tackles that season. Included in that was a career-high 11 solo stops among his 16 tackles against Boston College, also a career high. In 2003, he had five games of double-figure tackles and two other games in which he recorded nine tackles. Brother Jedd Gyorko concentrated on baseball and played eight years, including a 30-home run season for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.
LB — Ben Collins, Barrackville
Ben Collins was too small to play middle linebacker. He barely pushed 200 pounds, but the problem was no one told him that. He was a walk on at WVU who made good, doing it the hard way. By senior year he was a pretty good player, starting and having a major impact on a team that would finish 9-4. This was the turnaround season for Rich Rodriguez as coach, having debuted with a 3-8 disaster as he put his program in. He made 98 tackles in his senior season, leading his defensive coordinator, Todd Graham, to say: "Ben, to me, epitomizes Mountaineer football. He is not a finesse guy or anything like that. That toughness he has and that hard edge is the personality of our defense." In the Pitt game, the final regular season game, a 24-17 victory, he stood tallest of all, recovering two fumbles, one which led to a TD, and then knocked down a pass in the WVU end zone to preserve the win. "The heart on this team, you can't measure it," said safety Brian King. "And that little guy? You talk about heart. He bleeds blue and gold and he's smaller than I am."
DB — Tom Pridemore, Anstead
Defensive back Tom Pridemore may have been more dangerous with the football in his hands than the running backs on the 1975 through 1977 teams on which he played. Pridemore was known as a ball hawk and quarterbacks tried to stay away from him but couldn't as he would come out nowhere to grab an interception, tying the record that was set by Bob Snider with 15 INTs. But the real damage came after he intercepted, as he ran the ball back for a total of 398 yards, which is 26.5 yards per return. He made spectacular plays. On October 22, 1977, he intercepted a Penn State pass and brought it back 100 yards for a score, a record that will stand until they adopt Canadian football rules in the NCAA. And in 1975 he brought one back for an 87-yard touchdown against Temple and then, to prove it was no fluke, had an 83-yard INT return in 1976 against the Owls, the longest non-scoring interception return in school history. Atlanta took him in the ninth round of the 1978 draft and he played 8 years with the Falcons.
DB — Steve Newberry, Peterstown
Newberry letter four times from 1980 to 1983 as Don Nehlen got his career started and was one of those defensive backs that had a nose for the football. Newberry finished his career with 191 tackles, 138 of them solo. It was obvious he was special from the start as a part-time freshman starter he had 42 tackles and led the team with six interceptions. He wound up with 20 interceptions for his career, a career record that stands today, one more than the great Aaron Beasley recorded. Newberry played in three bowl games under Nehlen, including the stunning 1982 upset of Florida in the 1982 Gator Bowl. He had seven solo tackles in that game. He was an AP honorable mention All-American as a senior and was a member of the 1980-89 WVU All-Decade team.
DB — David Mayfield, Morgantown
The Kennedy Award winner his senior season in high school, Mayfield stayed home at WVU and became a great who helped them to an unbeaten 1993 regular season. "He had 70 tackles that year with four interceptions, one returned 82 yards for a TD against Rutgers. In the regular season's final game WVU had to score two TDs in the final seven minutes to erase a 14-3 deficit to Boston College, the winning score being a 24-yard pass from Darren Studstill to Ed Hill with 1:08 to play. "I remember I blocked a field goal in that game," Mayfield once recalled. "In doing so, I got a concussion and was a bit uncoordinated during the second half." He gave concussions, too, and has been called by a sportswriter "undoubtedly pound-for-pound the hardest hitter ever to wear the blue and gold." As a sophomore, the year before the famous sideline brawl with Syracuse, he laid out the Orange's quarterback Marvin Graves. Perhaps Graves recalled that when he started that 1992 fight in which Mayfield was assaulted by a player on the sideline, hitting him over the head with a cast that was on his arm.
DB — Mike Collins, Huntington
The second member of the 1993 undefeated team's secondary to gain recognition here, Collins was an All-State player and Marshall would have loved to gotten him but he said he wanted to play big time football, which enabled Steve Dunlap to recruit him to WVU. He gained much of his fame for his performance in that 1993 season. In the home finale as they were pushing for a perfect season, he made a big interception against Miami in a 17-14 victory. "I got an interception which I worked for and played pretty well that day," he remembered a number of years later. However, he is remembered more for being victimized in a 1992 sideline brawl with Syracuse that remains a tender spot for any WVU fan to this day as WVU lost that game and believed the officials were to blame for not ejecting Orange quarterback Marvin Graves, the instigator, who would throw the game-winning pass. "There were four guys stomping on me and another guy trying to pull my helmet off so they could kick me in the head," Collins remembered. Teammates rescued him. Collins played 45 games and made 216 solo tackles and 94 unassisted tackles for the Mountaineers. He also had seven interceptions including one for a touchdown, and forced six fumbles.
