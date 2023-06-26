FAIRMONT — Cellphones are amazing but not foolproof. Which is why it’s a good thing that the Mountaineer Amateur Radio Association joins other ham operators for field exercises every 4th weekend in June.
Held by the American Radio Relay League, Field Day is an opportunity for amateur radio operators to practice their skill at throwing up a makeshift radio station and making contact with other amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada. MARA usually begins their setup on either Thursday or Friday, run their exercises through the weekend and strike everything on Sunday. While fun, food and company are a great reason to come out, Field Day also has a more practical side.
“If there was a disaster that took out power and infrastructure in the area, this is an exercise in setting up things roughly from scratch and being able to make communications happen where there wasn’t anything before,” Joe Durnal, an amateur radio operator, said.
The club met on high ground off East Grafton Road and Williams Crossroads Way. Their land, which they own, sits next to one of the county’s 911 towers. The altitude helps with their signal reach.
Four stations were setup, the first three being phone, morse code and digital. The last station was dedicated to newcomers who wanted to send a message out but lacked an amateur radio operator’s license. A lone gas powered generator kept everything running. This year, around 30 people came out for Field Day. The club itself has been around for over a hundred years, celebrating its centenary in 2019.
Throughout the weekend the club will try to make around 1,000 contacts around the country. It’s part of an informal contest to see who can reach other stations the most, but it’s mostly for bragging rights than anything else. They also see how far they’re able to reach. The digital station was able to reach as far as England.
Since part of the point of Field Day is to get a working radio relay under any condition, weather can be an obstacle. The group camps at the site throughout the weekend. During setup, MARA President Steve Wilson had to deal with rain.
“The only thing that might affect us is if lightning strikes shut us down,” he said. “But other than that rain or shine we’re going to be out here every year. Sometimes it even seems like we go through three seasons.”
One year it was so cold Wilson had a toboggan with him.
Learning how to deal with inclement weather is important because during an actual emergency conditions may be less than ideal. Emergency medical services or 911 may need to get important messages out during a storm or cataclysm.
“Charleston has a huge setup for that kind of emergency service. Maybe the 911 center would ask for help, ‘could you send messages,’ because we’re trained to be able to coordinate with Red Cross and all these different agencies,” MARA Secretary Chuck McClain said.
Still, while having skills EMS can rely on is handy, the draw can be more related to personal interests than anything else. Tom Cuchta is a math professor at Fairmont State University. He took on the hobby during COVID because it was an entryway into understanding circuits and related topics. On Saturday, he was manning the digital station at Field Day.
Cuchta is running a summer program that has to do with amateur radio this year and has invited a few students to join him. So far, only one has joined him but he still believes that the advent of digital has made it easier for younger people to join the hobby.
“If you can call anybody in the world with your cellphone that everybody has, it kind of feels arcane, right,” he said. “But really, it’s just another piece of the fabric of how we communicate in the world. So I think digital helps younger people. It makes it a little less old-timey than people who just talk into a microphone.”
Arcane or not, there is something that amateur radio operators can do that cellphones can’t. Wilson pointed out that ham operators can bounce radio signals off the moon to talk to anybody in the world. It’s something that the lone student Cuchta interested in amateur radio wants to do as a senior project.
“For me, it’s just a hobby,” Durnal said. “I just enjoy it. I like to do all the different aspects, talking to people, doing high speed contests or setting up digital networks. But, if ever I was needed to in an emergency situation I’m confident that I could help from doing things like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.