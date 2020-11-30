Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Much cooler. High 48F. NE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.