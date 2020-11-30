PLEASANT VALLEY — Disc golf enthusiasts will converge on Morris Park Dec. 8 amid the Christmas light displays to take part in an annual tournament to raise funds for the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties.
The Fairmont Flyers Club is hosting its annual Holiday Glow Bowl that night, where disc golfers from around the region will compete.
"It's to help us raise funds for the United Way, really," said Josh Smith, tournament director of the Holiday Glow Bowl. "This whole thing kind of took off a few years ago. It was kind of a way to help them out with their fundraising and to let us have a cool night out too with the Christmas lights."
Smith said the tournament started about six years ago, when players with the Fairmont Flyers Club met members of the Fairmont Rotary Club, who were setting up lights in Morris Park during a round of disc golf.
"One year we were playing disc golf in the winter time like we normally do, and they started setting up the lights, and they put some of them on the course," Smith said. "We thought it would be really fun to have a glow-in-the-dark disc golf event while all the lights were on."
According to Smith, this year's tournament will take place in a similar manner to how Morris Park's annual Seth Burton Memorial Tournament took place this year. Players will be required to wear masks while on the course, and social distancing is recommended.
"Disc golf is very socially-distanced anyway," Smith said. "We are requiring the use of masks when you sign up, and if you can't keep the six-feet distance from people. You are all by yourself when you throw, nobody's discs are on top of each other."
Instead of having players able to take on both the Seth Burton course and the Orange Crush course, they will only take on the Seth Burton course for this tournament.
Smith said the tournament has grown over the years, similar to the growth Morris Park's other tournaments have experienced in the past several years.
"It has grown, we typically have 30 to 40 people at our event," Smith said. "This year we already had 30 registered weeks before the event even starts. It has definitely grown, our fundraising has grown. I am expecting around 50 people here, which would be the biggest in the six years we have done it."
Smith said that because the tournament serves to raise money for the United Way, players don't receive prizes for their placement in the tournament aside from the player packs they get through their entry fee.
"This one is really about the experience," Smith said. "Besides the player pack the players get, there really are no prizes, it is to save the money to give to the United Way."
Smith said he enjoys the unique experience of the Holiday Glow Bowl, and he believes it to be one of the only disc golf tournaments of its kind in the country. He said the players as well always enjoy the experience, and he recommends the tournament to anyone who wants a unique holiday experience.
"I really like that we can go out and give back to the community while at the same time having a fun, unique disc golf experience," Smith said. "Playing glow golf is rare, and not a lot of people get the opportunity to do that, and not only do we play glow golf, but we play glow disc golf with all the Christmas lights on.
"It's a once a year thing that I always look forward to."
To register for the Holiday Glow Bowl, visit discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Holiday_Glow_Bowl_V7_2020. The tournament begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in Morris Park.
