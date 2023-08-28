MANNINGTON — After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion County Labor Day Picnic is back this year — and, according to event organizers, better than ever.
Founded in 1996, the picnic is held each year to celebrate laborers and labor rights, according to Mark Dorsey, event organizer and president of the Marion County American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.
“Labor Day is a time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the American workers,” Dorsey said. “People are the backbone of industry, and we built the middle class.”
Dorsey pointed to modern workplace standards, like the eight-hour workday and safety regulations, as achievements of the labor rights movement in the United States.
“Grad students, mine workers, flight attendants, pilots, iron workers, designers, journalists, mechanics — we are one,” he added.
The event is slated for Sunday, Sept. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m. in Mannington’s Hough Park.
Attendees can receive free food, ice cream, and soft drinks from 12 to 1 p.m. The rest of the day will be filled with family-friendly programming, Dorsey said.
Notably, the picnic will feature a keynote speech from Brian Sanson, secretary and treasurer of the United Mine Workers of America.
Other prominent individuals fighting for labor rights in West Virginia will attend as well, including Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, and Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, Dorsey added.
Dorsey said that there are high expectations for the event, which he believes will be met with ease.
“Bring your lawn chair and come up,” he said. “Enjoy a good day of celebration.”
The picnic is sponsored by the Marion County, West Virginia Democratic Women and the Marion County AFL-CIO.
“It’s time to get together and enjoy the fruits of our labor — of all we have accomplished,” Dorsey added.
The event is free and open to the public.
