FAIRMONT — Of the more than 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only 300,000 are alive in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Sgt. Okla E. Edgell, of Fairmont, is one of them.
At the age of 95, Edgell has published his first book recounting his war experience and as a Prisoner of War, a short biography titled “Some Gave All: A Tailgunner’s Perspective on WWII,” which written with his stepson William Decker.
Edgell, who grew up on Harter Hill near Worthington, was a senior at Monongah High School in 1943 when he received a letter from the federal government notifying him of his pending draft, which would become effective on his 18th birthday that year.
To beat the U.S. Army to the punch, Edgell used his two years of Fairmont State College credit, classes he’d taken in addition to his high school work, in order to qualify for cadet training and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces rather than being drafted.
His first choice was to become a pilot, Edgell said, but after he’d entered training, the Army said there were too many pilots and some individuals needed to pursue other positions.
“I think they knew that ahead of time,” he said.
Edgell chose to become a tail gunner instead. Before long, he found himself in Europe battling the German army. Edgell was assigned to the 446th Bomb Group, flying bombing missions in B-24s.
“We were sent to hit targets maybe two or three hundred miles behind enemy lines. And we were out in the open, up there in the air where they can see you, so the plane’s got to keep weaving,” he said.
On April 4, 1945, his eight-person crew left Bungay, England, to bomb a target in Germany. It was a stormy day and Edgell’s pilot had ascended more than 20,000 feet, high above the storm, when a German aircraft spotted them and opened fire. Some members of the crew fought flames in the radio room as Edgell and others continued to fire back at the enemy.
At some point, Edgell’s pilot was shot and killed, leaving the co-pilot to take control of the plane.
As the plane lost altitude, another engine was shot and disabled and Edgell’s plane crashed in Barendrecht, Holland. During impact, Edgell bounced off the ground and struck the plane’s landing gear that had torn away and was knocked out. Four of his crew members were killed in the crash.
When he regained consciousness, Edgell saw hundreds of German soldiers approaching, along with three tanks. All of the Germans had rifles pointed his way and Edgell was ordered to surrender his weapon.
The German soldiers held the surviving Americans in a nearby house that evening. The next morning, Edgell and his remaining crew were placed in a flatbed truck and taken to a hospital.
Edgell had at least 12 bullet holes in his clothes, but most of the bullets barely grazed him. A piece of shrapnel had also hit him but missed his vital organs.
Edgell was driven to a large jail in Rotterdam to await execution.
On the day of his scheduled execution, Edgell walked up onto a platform to face a firing squad. He said he remembers wondering if the executioners would shoot him in his torso or his head.
Standing there awaiting his fate, a group of soldiers from the “regular” German Army began arguing with soldiers from the Schutzstaffel, or SS, Hitler’s elite force. The SS was persuaded to spare the Americans’ lives. Edgell was taken from the execution platform and thrown into a solitary cell for three days before being taken to a prisoner of war camp.
The war ended five weeks later.
For years, Edgell, like many World War II veterans, was uncomfortable talking about his experience. He said he had frequent nightmares for decades about the war.
But when he was asked to recount his story before a group of veterans at a convention, he said it was his wife, Arlene, who talked him into sharing his story, which in turn, became the basis for his book.
“I was like a lot of others in that I would never talk about the war. Actually, though, guys should tell others what it was like because maybe then there won’t be so many wars,” he said.
Edgell said writing the book proved to be therapeutic as well.
“Writing the book took away a lot of the nightmares. I haven’t had nearly as many nightmares since I opened up and wrote the book,” he said.
After the war, Edgell returned to Harter Hill and enrolled again in classes at Fairmont State College.
“But I didn’t think I was ready for college, so I went to Chicago and went through electrician school,” he said.
After completing electrician school, Edgell was his leaving parents’ home to take a position at a company in New Jersey when, on his way out of town, he stopped at West Virginia Electric in Fairmont to inquire about a job and they hired him on the spot, and told him he could start the next day. Edgell never made it to Jersey, and stayed with West Virginia Electric for 10 years.
In 1958, however, he found work in Oregon and Washington with the federal government working on a dam project on the Columbia River. It was here where Edgell settled down and worked until he retired in 1990. He continued to live in Washington state and had a summer home in Arizona.
In 2005, his second wife passed away. Shortly thereafter, he became reacquainted with a long-ago West Virginia sweetheart, Arlene, to whom he had proposed many years before, in 1950, when she was a senior in high school.
When the two reunited, they hadn’t seen each other in 56 years.
“I’d asked her to marry me back then, but she said no, she wanted to go on to college,” he said.
The second time, though, Arlene, by now a widow herself, accepted his proposal. They were married in August 2006. Okey was 80 and Arlene was 72.
“He’s a good man. They don’t come any better,” Arlene Edgell said.
Arlene was a driving force behind her husband’s book. She’d witnessed his nightmares, knew a little bit about his military service, but had no idea of the extent of his wartime experience. Okey mostly refused to talk about the war.
“He was having nightmares when I married him, bad nightmares. I found out he had been a POW when I discovered all of his war stuff shoved in a box and put away,” Arlene Edgell said. “I was determined that his children know he had the Purple Heart and what their father had been through. They had no idea.”
A few years ago, Edgell was asked to speak to a veterans’ group about his World War II experience. At first, he balked, uncomfortable with the request. But Arlene felt her husband talking about it might be a good idea.
“I know if veterans talk about their experiences, they can get over their nightmares. The first speech he was asked to give, he was very shy and said he couldn’t do it. But I told him he could. I asked him to write the speech and give it to me three times, which he did,” Arlene Edgell said.
She said the speech to his fellow soldiers went well and changed everything.
“He gave the speech — the first time he’d ever talked about the war — and from that point on, he started talking about it. And his nightmares decreased to the point where he has none anymore,” she said.
Recently, Okey Edgell sat down and wrote for three days in longhand about his war experience. The result became “Some Gave All.”
“There aren’t many people who have been through all the things he’s been through,” Arlene Edgell said. “His chest was slit down the middle from the crash. He had a piece of shrapnel go through his hip. His fingernails were burnt off. But Okey survived it and never looked back. He has no regrets.”
Now that his book is published, his wife believes Sgt. Okla E. Edgell ‘s war story is complete.
“He has a legacy. For someone to be 95 and have gone through all’s he gone through, he’s still a very happy man. And it shows. And he and I have had an absolutely wonderful life together,” Arlene Edgell said.
Okey and Arlene Edgell live today in Canterbury Woods in White Hall in a home they built in 2017.
Persons interested in purchasing “Some Gave All,” may contact the Edgells at 304-816-3238.
