MORGANTOWN — After NaLyssa Smith and No. 6 Baylor put it to No. 17/20 West Virginia, 76-50, in the finals of the Big 12 Championships in Kansas City on Sunday, she put it to the world in her post-game interview.
"Everyone says they want Baylor, so we just give it to them," she said. "We're playing our best basketball now and it's going to get better and better."
You'll find no argument from the Mountaineers, the only team over the last decade other Baylor to win a Big 12 title, although they were hardly at their best to stay with a team like the Lady Bears, who were running full tilt from the opening tip to the closing buzzer.
The Mountaineers are — and have been for a while now — a team playing without their point guard, Madisen Smith, who was down with injury. And to complicate matters looking ahead to the upcoming NCAA Tournament, WVU's star Kysre Gondrezick suffered a cut on the palm of her shooting hand in the course of Sunday's game and their second best player, Esmery Martinez was knocked to the floor near the end of the game and had to leave the game.
They have been trying to compete with seven players. They did so in this one for all but one minute of the game, and that can wear you down against a normal schedule. But there has been nothing anywhere in basketball — men's or women's — in this COVID-19 ravaged year which closed postseason play last year and forced all kinds of adjustments this season.
In the end, the adjustments piled up on WVU and when they staggered to the finish line, completely spent, they did so at the end of a string of seven consecutive games played away from Morgantown.
Anyone who has listened to the men's teams complaints about how hard travel is on them in the Big 12, double that for the women through the last couple of weeks leading into the NCAA Tournament.
If you need any evidence of that, consider that Baylor outscored them 24-8 in the fourth quarter, scoring the final 12 points of the game.
In that fourth quarter, WVU made but 2 of 15 shots, and turned the ball over five times.
It was a dismal shooting game for WVU and for Gondrezick. She failed to hit a basket in the first quarter and only one in the first half and finished with 13 points on 4 for 17 shooting against one of the top defenses in the nation, one that has held opponent's top scorers to 13 points below their season average over the past 10 games.
But if misery loves company, Gondrezick had plenty of both.
KK Deans led WVU in scoring with 14 points but made only three of 14 shots, the three baskets being the only 3s any Mountaineer would make in the game.
"Needless to say, we didn't shoot well," Coach Mike Carey said, looking at a box score that showed the Mountaineers hit just 27 percent of their shots for the game.
"Well, when you don't reverse the ball, don't pass the ball, that will happen," Carey said. "So, it doesn't matter what you run if you aren't going to move the ball and execute."
The proof of that was right there in a box score that showed in 40 minutes, WVU had just four assists compared to 15 assists for Baylor and 15 turnovers on the Mountaineer debit sheet.
And 3-point shooting?
Three-for-16, which ciphers out at 18.8 percent.
"Some were bad shots, some weren't," Carey said. "The offense was just terrible just terrible. I drew stuff against four different defenses but they just wouldn't move the ball.
"It's amazing," he went on, "when we drive the ball, their No. 5 big player comes out to challenge, we don't lob the ball or pass it to someone open down under the basket. That's what they do."
WVU flew home to Morgantown after the game and will take a couple of days off, watch the NCAA Tournament draw Monday night and then practice before flying out for their first NCAA game.
