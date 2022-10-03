FAIRMONT — Both the East Fairmont boys and girls soccer teams scored decisive wins over the Keyser Golden Tornado over the weekend.
Both teams got off to hot starts in their respective games. The girls team, playing first and beating Keyser 5-0, scored all of their goals in the first half. The boys team beat the Golden Tornado 4-0, with three of the four scores coming in the first half.
The first action of the day started with the Bees peppering the Keyser goal with shots, but a number of saves and two offsides calls kept the game scoreless until the 10th minute, when Kierstyn Maxey burst through the defense right up the gut and put through a straight-forward shot.
Maxey was back at it a few minutes later, scoring her second goal of the game in the 14th minute to quickly put the Bees up 2-0.
Maxey had a third goal called back after a penalty, but still finished a strong day with two goals.
After the game, Maxey credited getting back to basics for her team's success..
"We've been working on it in practice, our pattern play," Maxey said. "Passing it out wide, back through the middle. The 1-2's, that's really it, it's simple soccer."
"Kierstyn is a great player," East head coach Eric Wright said. "What I saw from her is what I see from her everyday — consistent play. She understands the game at another level, and she just brings our whole team up."
East kept cruising through the early minutes. Ally Comas put a great pass over the middle for Maddie Lott in the 17th minute, and the senior striker fired a first-touch shot into the back of the net.
Miley Summers scored for East in the 23rd minute, and Brooklyn Shupe came through with a score late in the half, putting East up 5-0 in the 39th minute, where the score remained through the second half as bench players got their turn on the pitch.
The win made it four in a row for East, who are improving heading into the home stretch.
"We've improved a lot through the season," Maxey said. "We've tied many games, we'd been on a 'tying streak' and now we're getting our winning streak back up and I think we're going to continue fighting and getting some more wins."
East faces a late-season test on Tuesday, hosting Philip Barbour in a matchup the Bees are gearing up for.
"Philip Barbour's a good team so we're going to have to come out and play a good game. They're well-coached, and they got some top-notch players. We're looking forward to it."
The next game between Keyser and East Fairmont's boys teams followed a very similar early pattern down to the time of the Bees' early goals.
East's boys got their first score of the game in the 11th minute off the leg of Levi Carpenter, who showed his impressive speed in getting to a through-ball and punching it in for a goal.
The pass came from Braydon Christopher, and Carpenter covered a lot of ground in order to just beat out a defender and approaching goalie to convert the shot.
Christopher put together a prolific performance Saturday, with two goals and an assist against the Golden Tornado. His first goal of the game came in the 15th minute, cashing in on another well-placed pass, this one from one of his teammates.
"It was just a simple through-ball, and our team's been playing really well, finding each other through the pockets and finishing really nicely," Christopher said. "We've been focusing on shooting lately, crossing, everything that helps us finish our chances."
East's Jared Terlosky finished the Bees' next chance, a clean-up job after a shot had been bounced back by the Keyser keeper. East led 3-0 after the goal at the 35-minute mark.
Christopher notched his second goal of the evening a short while into the second half. East has an intriguing offense with Christopher, Carpenter, Evan Parr, freshmen like Culley Wycoff and Kollin Maxey, and Maddox Boyers in the midfield.
"It's getting better, it's been a work in progress," Eric Wright said of his boys team's offense. "We've had some tough games but you can see it coming together. At times we play really strong, the big thing for us is just communication, making sure we know what we're doing off the ball.
The more we talk, the better we do. That's why Braydon had such a good game — he communicates every play. He's really stepped up for us in that regard."
After their youth took some time to get up to speed, the Bees are hoping to be the best version of themselves by the time the playoffs come around.
"At the beginning we were struggling a bit," Christopher said. "We've still got a lot of good freshman this year and they've kind of adapted to playing in high school and they're doing really well. I'm sure they'll be good next year, and this year we're just going to try and end the season on some high points and hopefully do good in sectionals."
