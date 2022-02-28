FAIRMONT — Bellview defeated Gwynn Feb. 24 at the West Fairmont gym 62-50 to cap off an undefeated season (15-0) in the Senior Division of the 76th Greater Fairmont Council of Churches Basketball League.
Bellview rebounded from a 32-25 halftime deficit to outscore Gwynn 37-18 in the second half to secure the victory. Bellview was led by Evan Dennison who had 19 points with Tay Greynolds and Keyshawn Meade chipping in 14 points each. Other players who contributed in scoring were Julz Butler, Krishaun Clay, Koby Toothman and Dominick Stingo.
For Gwynn Tire, Connor Tingler led all scorers with 23 points who tallied five three pointers. Alex Culp had 11 points while Braydon Swecker, Seth Watkins, Jake Vincent, Joey Alvaro, and Tyler Parrish also contributed. Jacob Laya shared in the season’s success as well.
Gwynn Tire was coached by Mike Culp and Bellview was coached by Rick Toothman. The referees were Tony Veltri, Dave Tucker and James Saunders.
The All-tournament team is: Can Pescel of Walnut Grove, Nick Secreto of St. Peters; Alex Culp and Connor Tingler of Gwynn as well as Krishawn Clay, Evan Dennison, and Keyshawn Meade of Bellview. Meade was selected as Most Valuable Player.
The Championship game can be seen on Facebook’s Greater Fairmont Council of Churches Facebook page
