FAIRMONT — Members of Fairmont State University's Black Student Alliance have access to a new scholarship.
The Fairmont State University Black Student Union Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship, which was created by the BSU alumni organization, will be available to active, participating members of Fairmont State University’s Black Student Union.
The scholarship targets sophomores, juniors and seniors who have a track record of academic success and campus and community engagement for eligibility. Black Student Union Legacy members are also eligible for the scholarship.
"The Fairmont State Foundation is beyond grateful that the Black Student Union Alumni Association has come together to establish an endowment that will continue their mission in creating equal access to opportunities for students while enhancing student’s success," Fairmont State Foundation Development Officer Tori Anselene said. "I am excited for them to leave an everlasting legacy here at Fairmont State University for years to come."
Fairmont State’s Black Student Union was established to connect students of color, the student government association and school administration with the goal of creating equal access to opportunities. The BSU strives for fair educational, cultural and social acceptance at Fairmont State University.
"The creation of this endowment will support students who are working toward a future of diversity, equity and inclusion in education," Fairmont State Foundation President Gary K. Bennett said.
From its inception in 1969, the Black Student Union has been active on campus and within the community. Black Student Union activities include leading the BSU Gospel Choir, holding events for homecoming and offering special programs at local churches in celebration of Black History Month each year. The organization currently hosts programming to address and encourage African American and multicultural education.
"I feel that my college experience up until now would not have been the same without a group like BSU, so I am truly thankful for those that came before me," Fairmont State Black Student Union President Peyton Barnes said. "I am so very grateful for the Black Student Union Alumni Association for their kindness and generosity for a cause such as this one, and I hope it is able to impact students and their collegiate experience for many years to come."
Black Student Union Alumni Association President and Chair, Jacqueline Dooley, said the scholarship will serve as a helping hand for students.
"The Black Student Union alumni want to offer a helping hand, reaching back to deserving youth to lift them up and aid in their academic success with this financial support," Dooley said.
Fairmont State President Mirta Martin said the BSU adds to the overall college experience at Fairmont State.
"They deepen and expand our culture and strengthen the quality of our campus life. I’m so grateful to the Black Student Union Alumni Association, because through this endowed scholarship, they’re helping future generations of Falcons pursue their dreams as those students continue the work of the Black Student Union and enrich the lives of everyone at Fairmont State," Martin said.
The Fairmont State Black Student Union Alumni Association serves as a catalyst to reunite former students for social, cultural, educational and community experiences. The organization serves as mentors to current Black Student Union members at Fairmont State University in various academic disciplines to assist in career development opportunities.
