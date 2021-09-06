FAIRMONT — Newspaper columns have long been a favorite of readers.
Whether reading The New York Times or the Times West Virginian, columns give us a deeper understanding of current events, whether global or local. And columns are personal. They don’t just say what’s happening, but they also offer a human perspective.
It was when historian and Fairmont State University Professor Raymond Alvarez was reading columns written by local editor Ned Smith that he realized the historical value of these daily columns.
Columns that were dated from 1925 until 1957 became the fodder for a book Alvarez recently edited, titled “Good Morning! Selections from Fairmont Times columns written by C.E. ‘Ned’ Smith.”
In the 36-page book, readers will find selected columns Smith wrote during his time as editor of The Fairmont Times. The value of these columns, said Alvarez at Friday’s book release and signing, is in the accurate representation of life in Fairmont during the early part of the 20th century.
“These columns tell the whole story,” Alvarez said. “It’s a fascinating history of the town of Fairmont.”
Some 30 years ago, Alvarez was given digital files of the entirety of Smith’s columns. “I’ve read them all,” Alvarez said. “I find inspiration in what other people do.”
As Fairmont’s 200th anniversary drew closer, Alvarez began to look for ways to have the columns published, thinking the book would be released as part of the city’s celebration. But, as with most big plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea was put on hold.
Earlier this year, Alvarez began to pursue the project again, and was able to secure a grant from the Marion County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau to publish the book.
“Good Morning!” was released last Friday at an open house and book signing at the CVB. On hand were several of Smith’s descendants, who drove from cities outside of Fairmont for the release.
The title of the book is named after Smith’s column, which kept the same name, Good Morning!, for the entire length of the column’s 32-year history.
“When you read these [columns], you understand the importance of journalism,” Alvarez said. “You get interested in the story and the story tells itself. Mr. Smith said it best. He said ‘Fairmont is a small town with a big history.’”
At the open house, Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella and Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott surprised Alvarez by offering him the position of official Marion County Historian.
“The county and the city got together — Tom and I did — and we want to officially make him the county and city historian,” Elliott said. “He’s a great historian. He’s an authority on a lot of things having to do with history in Marion County.”
The Times West Virginian also provided Alvarez with moral support for the project he first discussed with the paper in 2018. The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to help fund preservation efforts at Woodlawn Cemetery where Alvarez sits on the board of directors.
“He’s most deserving of it,” Elliott said. “It’s been a vacant position for some time. We’ve had some good historians in the past, but we haven’t had that position filled in a while.”
“I’m very honored and flattered,” Alvarez said. “I’m not a great historian — Mr. Smith was the historian. I just find things that become interesting stories.”
“Well, you keep finding things and we’ll keep reading them,” Elliott said.
