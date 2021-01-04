FAIRMONT — When the coronavirus pandemic led to a halt for indoor dining, breweries throughout West Virginia went from serving at the bar to serving guests in their cars.
The two breweries in Marion County, the Rambling Root in Fairmont and Short Story Brewing in Rivesville, had to adapt to this change as well. Aaron Rote, one of the owners of Short Story Brewing, said food became much more of a focus than beer for several months in 2020.
"Since we had to close the restaurant for dine-in, we basically started an online curbside and pickup service so people were still able to get a growler or something from our food menu," Rote said. "We are a brewery, but we definitely became more of a restaurant just because there are a lot of people in our community who aren't beer drinkers but were still happy to have a place close by to get food."
In the shift to filling more takeout orders than ever before, Rote said Short Story took a bit of a hit financially this year, but not one the brewery is unable to come back from. He said the revert back to indoor dining at 50 percent capacity changed the company's financial trajectory for the year, especially in having to lay off and rehire staff.
"I think overall we did OK," Rote said. "Maybe it wasn't the year it was going to be, but we had to make some decisions about our staffing, so we had to lay off some of our staff... Once things started to pick up a little bit during the summer, we got to bring some of those staff back."
DJ Cassell, owner of the Rambling Root, said cleaning became more of a focus in the restaurant as well, like it had become in restaurants across the country. He said the transition to takeout and then the shift back to indoor dining allowed him to keep the restaurant open, but it did take a hit financially as well.
"When we were only doing to-go, that was really rough," Cassell said. "It did OK for a while, I was able to keep our doors open, but once we were able to open up, it really cut down on our to-gos."
Cassell also said the cancellation of many events normally held at the Rambling Root was one of the biggest losses of the year, because live music and tap takeovers usually draw large numbers of customers.
"We were able to have a handful of them, especially when the patio was open," Cassell said. "We were still able to do our Dogtoberfest, but losing our live music really hurts; losing our ability to have takeovers and invite new breweries in and capitalize on some really fun things like that hurts."
Rote and Cassell both implemented new procedures to their breweries that will likely stay in place for the foreseeable future, such as the placement of hand sanitizer pumps in their dining areas. Rote said if there are any positives to the challenges brought about in 2020, they are the lessons learned that have made the restaurant more efficient.
"Financially, I think we are just grateful that we made it out of the year unscathed," Rote said. "We probably put more practices into place that will make us a little more efficient in the future. So it was a learning experience and I think we definitely learned some things."
Cassell, too, said he is happy to have made it through the year, and that he hopes to bring back many of the aspects of the brewery that were absent in 2020.
"We're still committed to putting out a good product and making sure people who come in have a good time," Cassell said. "We're trying to keep our doors open as long as we can, and I hope things go back to normal soon."
Rote said he is unsure of when he will be able to have the restaurant open at 100 percent capacity again, but he is looking forward to the day people can sit at the bar once again like in the days prior to the pandemic.
"We are hoping by this summer just to have people back outside, have some live music playing and have people comfortable to be together again," Rote said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.