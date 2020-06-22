BRIDGEPORT — Jeff Schlosser and Kevin Cunningham had been longtime friends, neighbors, and bourbon aficionados when the two launched Mountain State Spirits last year.
Neither had previous experience in the beverage business. Schlosser worked for years in the region’s high technology industry and Cunningham is a retired UPS driver, having served 25 years with the Teamsters.
“I was talking with Jeff one day about the fact I always wanted to put a whiskey still over the hill behind my house. That’s when he told me about his idea for infusing bourbon,” said Cunningham. “He said he needed building space and I happened to have some on my property. I had the building and Jeff had the knowledge."
From their Bridgeport warehouse and testing facility off Corbin Branch Road, the two set out to create and market a product they loved themselves, but was difficult to find locally — cordials.
“A cordial is really a class of beverage that, as a beverage maker, you have to fit inside these predetermined categories,” Schlosser said. “Cordials are a little sweetened. They have a sweet scent. The sugar content really dictates a cordial.”
If a cordial sounds like something Katherine Hepburn once sipped while smoking a Lucky Strike, Schlosser said it’s an outdated impression.
“They’re excellent as shots. They’re excellent as aperitifs. They make wonderful cocktails. They’re really very complex because of their nut bases and finishes,” Schlosser said.
Schlosser and Cunningham hope to put a West Virginia spin on their concoctions, so they infuse top-shelf bourbon with locally-grown ingredients.
“We use as many West Virginia products in production as possible,” Schlosser said. “It’s basically infusion. We take aged spirits and we add all-natural ingredients. All our maple syrup comes from Preston County. Our nut grower is in Ripley. He’s the only commercial hazelnut grower in the state and we usually buy up just about all his hazelnuts.”
Schlosser learned his infusion techniques from his mother-in-law, a longtime maker of cordials herself.
“It’s a classic, old world-style cordial. It really harkens back to the techniques we use to create it. We infuse until we reach the right result,” Schlosser said. “I call myself the rectifier — I rectify the taste of our products until they’re just right.”
Mountain State Spirits currently has two products on the market, their 65-proof Walnut Maple and Hazelnut Honey Bourbon ratafias.
Walnut Maple Bourbon Ratafia infuses those local ingredients — black walnuts and maple syrup — into bourbon. Hazelnut Honey Bourbon Ratafia is infused with hazelnut honey to create a smooth, buttery taste.
All Mountain State Spirit products are created from single barrel bourbon made by hand in small batches.
“We source our bourbon, meaning we buy it from an expert maker then infuse it ourselves. We buy our bourbon from MGP Distillery, one of the oldest and sought-after distilleries in the country, located outside of Cincinnati in Indiana,” Schlosser said.
The company estimates it will sell 10,000 bottles this year. The product is available in liquor stores across the region and can be ordered in bars, restaurants, and hotels. It has a growing presence in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Illinois, said Schlosser.
Both products were launched to high praise for both the packaging and quality, each winning silver medals at the 2019 New York World Spirits Competition.
Cunningham said Mountain State Spirits success was a new venture he’d never imagined. He said he was simply looking to supplement his retirement income.
“I had never made such a type of bourbon before. I’d drank some, though,” said Cunningham. “But I’m definitely a fan of my own product.”
Jay Mullins of Morgantown has been drinking Mountain State Spirits since the product launched, he said. He has a favorite recipe of his own.
"It's a unique take on flavored bourbon. The combination of hazelnut and honey created a wonderful flavor that's great alone or mixed into a cocktail. I prefer it over ice or with a little ginger ale," Mullins said.
