FAIRMONT —A Quincy-Massachusetts-based Broadband internet provider recently completed installing a 500-mile fiber optic network in Monongalia County with sights set on more West Virginia counties in the months ahead.
Officials with internet provider Breezeline said the new network will reach more than 40,000 homes and businesses in Monongalia County.
“We’ve made tremendous progress in our efforts to bring advanced fiber technology to West Virginia,” Breezeline President Frank van der Post said at an event celebrating the milestone in Morgantown. “We’ve extended our fiber facilities to 25,000 new homes and businesses already, and expect to add an additional 17,000 serviceable homes and businesses over the next 12 months.”
Breezeline has installed and activated its services in Brookhaven, Cheat Lake and Morgantown. Breezeline will next extend its facilities into Westover, Star City and Granville. Since the project began last year, Breezeline has invested more than $40 million in the construction and activation of its network and has tripled its workforce as it has expanded its operations in the region.
“In the ever-evolving global economy, our ability to compete depends on bringing affordable, high-speed internet access to homes, businesses, and classrooms in West Virginia. Breezeline’s investment here gives our communities access to the best that technology has to offer while providing more choice to consumers,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said.
“Access to affordable, reliable broadband is vital to the success and growth of our communities in West Virginia,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “Breezeline has expanded the reach of its fiber network to more than 25,000 homes and businesses in the past year, and I’m grateful for their continued commitment to expanding broadband access in Monongalia County and across West Virginia. I look forward to hearing more about the innovative technology the company is using to help close the digital divide, and I will continue working to ensure everyone has broadband access in the Mountain State.”
Breezeline is using a new technology it calls “Fiber to the Premises,” which offers major benefits over other technologies by providing fast, symmetrical internet speeds, with the capability to deliver up to 10 Gigabits. Symmetrical speeds provide the same speed upstream and downstream, which is essential for remote work, video conferencing, and other applications that involve the transmission of large amounts of data.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure that was already struggling to keep up with the demands of customers became stressed like never before when school, medical appointments, and daily trips to the office were all forced to occur online," Robbie Morris, chairman of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, said.
"Fortunately, many positive steps are underway, including the Breezeline fiber initiative, as well as private-public partnerships, to boost capacity and to help close the digital divide in West Virginia.”
Breezeline’s fiber internet has a longer lifespan than older internet systems that relied on cabling to build a network. Fiber is less likely to degrade over time and requires less maintenance.
“West Virginia's growing technology sector requires advanced broadband infrastructure that sustains economic growth and employment opportunities for West Virginians, today and well into the future,” W.Va. Broadband Office Director Kelly Workman said. "Governor Justice is committed to expanding broadband connectivity throughout West Virginia, and the Breezeline expansion is part of the Governor's vision for connected communities throughout the State. The Breezeline fiber build will advance connectivity in north-central West Virginia, where university research facilities, government agencies, and commercial enterprises all depend on this essential infrastructure."
Breezeline has made expanding internet access a priority through its fiber expansion initiatives, as well as working with federal, state and local partners to bring broadband into rural communities. Breezeline also supports the Affordable Connectivity Program. Its 100 Mbps "Internet Assist Plus" service, normally $29.99 per month, is available at no cost for qualifying households after the ACP credit. The Internet Assist Plus package also includes one free modem.
