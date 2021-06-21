FAIRMONT — Bass were caught, hot dogs were eaten, and a Buddy Trail Champion was crowned at Palatine Park on Sunday, as the second and final day of B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia's tournament concluded.
Wil and Pic Dieffenbauch, of Parkersburg, took home the trophy at the end of Sunday's affair, totaling 464 points.
Fifty-one teams of anglers were vying for the championship over the weekend, which would award instant qualification into the Bassmaster National Championship, as well as grant free entry into next year's Buddy Trail Tournament.
For the second day in a row, the fishermen once again set off Sunday from Palatine Park's dock just after 6 a.m., not to return until their catch would be weighed on stage at the pavilion at 3 p.m. Each team presented a maximum of five fish, which had to be measured at 12 inches or longer to be weighed without a penalty.
"[The championship] went great, I always have high expectations, and things went really smooth," said Ken Hackworth, president of B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia. "In all things there may be some hiccups, but this was a very successful tournament. God blessed us with good weather, everything was phenomenal."
Along with the winners of the Buddy Trail Championship, the top 15 teams all automatically qualified for the B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia State Championship in the fall.
The championship series drew anglers from all across West Virginia and from the surrounding states, but the winner of the weekend's Lunker Award — given to the team who caught the single heaviest fish — went to a team of Fairmont natives, Brian Closson and Dion Bright. The pair reeled in a 4.92 pound bass on Sunday and took home the award before their home crowd.
"Great reception," said Hackworth, who emceed the event both days. "Fred Young [from the Marion County Commission] was great, the reception we've gotten from the people, from the county, we've gotten so much support."
The Marion County Commission was one of the event's sponsors, and provided security overnight while equipment remained at Palatine Park.
This was the 10th Buddy Trail Championship to be held at Palatine Park, with no plans of moving it to another location. For more information on B.A.S.S. Nation of West Virginia, go to their website, wvbassnation.org.
