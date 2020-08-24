FAIRMONT — The U.S. Census count is still ongoing, and Dreama Pritt, media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, said she hopes to see more people in West Virginia get their response in soon.
She said West Virginia is more than halfway counted, but the state still falls behind most others, with a response rate only a little above the halfway mark.
"The national average census response is currently at 64.1 percent," Pritt said. "West Virginia is in 49th place with a 55.3 percent self-response rate, above only New Mexico, Alaska and Puerto Rico."
Marion County, however, is above the curve here, but there is still work to be done and responses to be submitted in order for the county to surpass its rate from the last census count.
"Marion County currently has a 59.6 percent self-response rate," Pritt said. "It was 63.4 percent in 2010."
The deadline to respond to the census is Sept.30, Pritt said. She encourages anyone who has not yet responded with their count to file their response as soon as possible.
Pritt said the 2020 census is the first that individuals could respond to online at 2020census.gov. She believes this change will lead to a higher response rate simply because of the ease of use.
"It’s so exciting that this is the first decennial census in which people can respond online and over the phone, in addition to mailing in the traditional paper forms," Pritt said.
In order to spread the word about the count, Pritt said representatives from the census have collaborated with nonprofit and community action groups in different states, to get local people involved in gathering numbers. In Marion County, the census collaborated with the Family Resource Network to support the count, and other state officials have been spreading the word as well.
"The community collaboration between local trusted voices and the Census Bureau in West Virginia has been exceptional," Pritt said. "From country churches and regional food banks to statewide coalitions, from small town mayors and county commissions to Senators Manchin and Moore, our state has pulled together to make sure every West Virginian is counted.
"I've been truly impressed by the energy and enthusiasm our partners continue to pour into this effort."
The census takes place every 10 years to get a count of how many people live in a certain place. This information gives U.S. lawmakers an idea of how much money to allocate to different federal programs for each state, which Pritt said, is especially important to West Virginia, and the many people who receive help from federal programs in the state.
"The importance of the census absolutely cannot be overstated," Pritt said. "In addition to being constitutionally-mandated, the population numbers defined by the decennial census govern our political representation and redistricting at local, state, and federal levels, as well as determining the division and distribution of $675 Billion of federal funds annually."
Pritt reinforced the importance of the census count by giving examples of how money is allocated to different organizations in different states. She said without an accurate count, West Virginia could lose funding to a number of programs that so many people rely on.
"Funding for hospitals, schools, roads and bridges, SNAP, CHIP, and many other necessary programs, will be set for the next decade based on the 2020 numbers," Pritt said. "Getting an accurate count will ensure that West Virginia gets its fair share for the next 10 years.
"In 2010, only West Virginia’s self-response rate was only 59.1 percent. We must do better this time around."
Online phone responses must be received by the end of the day on Sept. 30, Pritt said. A completed questionnaire must be postmarked by Sept. 30 and received for processing at the Census Bureau's Paper Data Capture facilities no later than Oct. 7 for those filing by mail.
