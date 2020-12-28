CLARKSBURG — Safe patient care and ineffective reporting of adverse events are two concerns identified in a recent study of the culture at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
The Veterans Administration is vowing significant changes are coming at the medical center after conducting a study brought about after a former nurse assistant admitting killing seven veterans at the hospital and planning to kill an eighth one.
Former nursing assistant Reta Phyllis Mays is charged with second degree murder in U.S. District Court and currently awaiting sentencing for the deaths of seven people and assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person between 2017 and 2018.
Clarksburg VAMC Associate Director Terry Massey will serve as the center's Acting Medical Center Director until Jan. 4, when VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System Deputy Director Barbara L. Forsha will take over as the center's Acting Medical Center Director.
The Va will also institute a safety stand down period in which the Clarksburg medical center will not accept new patients except for COVID-19 and intensive care patients.
Other new patients seeking care at the Clarksburg VAMC will be accommodated at nearby VA facilities or in local community hospitals at VA expense, as appropriate. Veterans who need emergency care can still come to the Clarksburg VAMC.
Existing Clarksburg VAMC patients will experience no change in their care and Clarksburg VAMC’s community living center will continue normal operations.
A recently hired physician, who was an experienced hospitalist in the community, has become the Clarksburg VAMC’s inpatient director of hospitalists and a detailed nursing leadership team is being brought into the facility.
The reorganization plan also calls for retraining of all Clarksburg VAMC personnel involved in reporting urgent issues throughout the chain of command. The incoming leadership team will assess the amount and level of training that is needed. It will be conducted throughout the facility over a period of time to ensure continuity of operations and care.
“What happened at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center was unacceptable, and we want to ensure that Veterans and families know we are determined to restore their trust in the facility,” said Dr. Richard Stone, the VA executive in charge. “Transparency and accountability are key principles at VA, and they will guide our efforts in this regard.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), has been monitoring the deaths at the Clarksburg VAMC since mid-2019 and was quick to respond to the VA's reorganization plan.
“It was time for a leadership change at the Clarksburg VAMC for the sake of our Veterans’ safety and well-being. The recently announced safety stand-down is further evidence that there are serious issues at the Clarksburg VA facility," Manchin said.
He said his main concern surrounds the process of monitoring the quality of care veterans receive at Clarksburg VAMC.
"I hope this will be a fresh start for our Veterans and their loved ones. My heart goes out to these Veterans and their families who will be impacted in the middle of an already difficult holiday season,” Manchin said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R-W.Va.), called the restructuring plan "absolutely necessary."
“Our veterans should always feel safe and cared for at our VA hospitals. While this is a sign of progress, there are still many questions that need to be addressed, and I’m committed to making sure that happens.
"I commend the VA for making these necessary changes and I look forward to more actions to further improve operations and care at the Clarksburg VAMC once the investigation has fully concluded," Capito said.
