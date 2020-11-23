MONONGAH — The Town of Monongah plans to brighten up the Christmas season in early December.
Susan Sanders, president of the Monongah Christmas Lights Association, said that coronavirus has changed the organization's usual plans for a parade and town Christmas party, but her committee still wanted to have some events to celebrate the season.
The town will have its light displays strung up all around Monongah, and the association will sponsor another house decorating contest for residents to take part in.
"I now have 44 lights," Sanders said. "We are a nonprofit, of course, so that helps. We work very, very hard and I have a great committee."
Monongah Mayor Johnboy Palmer supports the Christmas Lights Association's plans, and said the organization has been able to raise funds even through the pandemic, and bring some Christmas spirit to the town despite the challenges.
"They fund raise, they do everything," Palmer said. "They pay for the electric, they pay for the guys to put them up and take them down; it is strictly and solely on the volunteers."
The house decorating contest, Sanders said, will charge a $5 entry fee for those who want to participate, in order to help pay for some of the lights in the town this year. There will also be prizes for the first, second and third place winners, at $100, $75 and $50 for each, respectively.
"Last year's winner will pick this year's," Sanders said.
Palmer said the Christmas happenings in Monongah officially kick off Dec. 5, when the town hosts a voluntary road toll from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can throw money into stockings to help the association, then they will be able to add an ornament to the town's Christmas tree later in the evening.
"We will have a road toll on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., so that evening we will have the decorating of the tree if people want to put an ornament on," Palmer said. "The contest will go on until the 18th, and on the 19th is going to be the parade starting at 6:30."
Sanders said her crew will be out on the roads in Christmas garb to further embody the spirit of the season.
"I'm going to make it special," Sanders said. "You have to wear Santa Claus hats or reindeer antlers, and we are going to be holding Christmas stockings, so it will be 'Fill the Stocking.'"
Palmer applauded the Christmas light committee, and thanked its members for hosting many community events in the past, from Valentine's Day dances to Halloween costume parties. In regard to coronavirus, he said the association's plan this year is to have safe, holiday events for town residents.
"It really is all about trying to stay COVID-safe and still have fun while you are staying safe," Palmer said.
