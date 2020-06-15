Churches cautiously moving forward to in-person services

FAIRMONT — Mt. Zion Baptist Church will celebrate its 119th anniversary July 14, which is also a date the church's pastor hopes to see people back in person.
Pastor Mark Staples said the church has been working to meet standards for reopening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and if all goes right and the outlook is clear, people may worship in person for the church's birthday.
"Mt. Zion will turn 119 years old on July 14," Staples said. "We are monitoring very closely the trends that have happened in the neighborhoods around us."
Since the pandemic began shutting down group gatherings and events, churches have had to adapt to a virtual platform to hold masses and services. Staples said Mt. Zion has continued services through virtual platforms, which have maintained good attendance throughout the pandemic.
"We started virtual service on March 22," Staples said. "We have not missed a Sunday; we have now a virtual ministry team which we had not had before."
Other local churches, too, have changed their model for services in the past few months, but have still maintained their congregation base. Val Gittings, pastor of First Baptist Church on Fairmont Avenue, said the online meeting platform Zoom has helped make the church's services feel natural and interactive.
"It has changed the way we're doing things, obviously," Gittings said. "We went to virtual worship on Zoom, that worked out very well for us. We liked having the interaction that Zoom allows."
She also said since restrictions on gatherings have loosened, the church has been able to see people in person for worship.
"On May 17, we had a hybrid," Gittings said. "We had a Zoom meeting of people who wanted to be at home, and we had people coming in to the church so we could all talk together. We all wore masks and social distanced."
Gittings said the church will likely stick to a hybrid model for a time, just in the name of safety. Retired Methodist pastor D.D. Meighen said the Methodist Church has also not set a reopening date, simply because the future of the coronavirus is uncertain.
"It's too early to make a determination now," Meighen said. "We don't know if a second wave will come, but we would rather air on the side of caution than the side of openness."
The online version of worship has also been successful for the First Presbyterian Church, Meighen said, and its success has led the church to begin to add permanent additions to allow for future online interaction as well.
"Because of the success of the online worship services, we are installing technology to be able to broadcast service on the internet," Meighen said. "We are in the process now of installing equipment that will make it possible."
Gov. Jim Justice has released guidance on the reopening of religious entities in the wake of coronavirus, and Staples said Mt. Zion is in the process of fulfilling the guidelines. He said this process has been going on for several weeks.
"We have actually set a four-phase plan for us for opening from coronavirus," Staples said. "Just in the past two weeks we got through phase one, now we're moving into phase two and we had the National Guard come in and do the assessment with the PPE that you need to have. We sanitized he entire church, top to bottom."
Staples said it is important to him that the church maintains a space as safe as possible, because there are many members of the ministry in the at-risk age bracket, and several members pushing the age of 100.
"We have older members; probably 60 percent of our members are older," Staples said. "They are more vulnerable, and we also have some members with preexisting conditions."
Meighen said he and other Methodist ministers are evaluating what the future of the church even looks like, because the reopening will not mean the immediate end of coronavirus.
"What will be the singing of hymns, what will be the role of children's church," Meighen said. "There is a list of about 12 questions that we will have to answer to our satisfaction before we reopen."
Gittings predicted that the online worship will become a regular staple of her church, seeing that it has become pretty popular among the members of First Baptist.
"Some of the internet sharing of worship, that's going to continue, I think from now on," Gittings said. "It's just going to be the way some people choose to attend church."
The success of virtual worship has led Meighen to encourage people to attend services online until they feel safe and comfortable attending in person. He said this way, people can take in the lessons from anywhere.
"We can be the church in patios, in homes, when people are traveling, and in the physical presence of a building as well," Meighen said.
GIttings agreed, and said the church is actually the people who attend, and it doesn't have to be set in a building to host a religious service.
"Church is not a building," Gittings said. "It's the relationships, it's the connections that people have and the ministries that are done. So being physically present is a wonderful gift that we have... But that is not to say it's the only way we can do church."
