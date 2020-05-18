FAIRMONT — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t likely to subside any time soon, but a group of athletes and coaches across the country will have the chance for a slight return to normalcy in June.
Earlier this week, the NCAA Division II Administrative Committee approved a recruiting quiet period from June 1-June 30, during which in-person recruiting contacts on the member institution’s campus will be allowed while sticking to public health guidelines at the federal and state level, as well as guidelines set forth by institutions and conferences. No off-campus, in-person contact is allowed.
For coaches at the D2 level, there is a sense of excitement to get back another asset in building their program, as well as return a bit of lively atmosphere to a campus that has seen little activity since the pandemic hit.
“It’ll be nice. We still have to follow the guidelines put up by Fairmont State and they’re still in the earlier phases on their return to work. But we hope the university allows us to bring some kids on campus. A big selling point for our program is that close-knit feel of our campus, and that’s something you really only get on campus. It's a really important time of the year,” Fairmont State women’s soccer head coach Brandon Heembrock said.
"We've been doing a lot of phone calls and emails lately, but our campus has been pretty much locked down — we haven't had a whole lot of traffic. It will be a breath of fresh air to have kids on campus, and let them see the campus themselves," Fairmont State assistant volleyball coach Cody Jankowski said.
According to coaches, the importance of on-campus visits — particularly during the summer months — can not be overlooked. While there can be some negatives associated with these visits as opposed to bringing prospective recruits on campus during the school year, many college coaches rely heavily on summer camps and visits to help effectively build their program.
"The biggest con is that our players aren’t on campus because they do a great job of selling our program — you try to use some of the local girls, fit it into their summer schedule," Heembrock said.
"But it gives a lot of recruits the freedom and time to come and spend some time on campus, in Fairmont, and in West Virginia, whereas during the school year it's a little bit hard. Summer is a really important time."
"I tell kids that what you see on a computer screen isn't what our campus is really like. Seeing it in person might just change your mind about our school in a positive light. Unfortunately, our players won't be here which is a big recruiting point for our program, but it'll be exciting to get those feet on campus." Jankowski said.
While there are certainly safety concerns when it comes to in-person recruiting during a health crisis such as a pandemic, coaches are dedicated to following the guidelines set forth to protect themselves, their recruits, and the campus community. According to Heembrock, it’s “just about being smart.”
"When we have athletes come to campus we have to do the right things. There’s no need for us to bring groups of 20-30 athletes on campus like we do for some camps. We may have to do some camps at different times, and we’re going to have to look at limiting those numbers. It's all about what the state and school allow us to do — it maybe something where people are wearing masks on campus. But hopefully, things will change too much,” he said.
"We need to take steps slowly and surely with possible. This virus is nothing to play around with and we have to take everything the federal and state legislation gives us and follow it. Especially having players coming from out-of-state, they have different protocols they may have to follow in their state. Safety is the biggest precaution on our list, and we need to try and do the right things while maintaining recruiting efficiently and effectively," Jankowski said.
