FAIRMONT — While Monroe Street was bustling with the Feast of the Seven Fishes on Saturday, three floors above the fun, old coal miners were swapping stories and memorabilia.
For years, the Northern Appalachian Coal Mining Heritage Association has met to hold its annual Coal Miner Swap Meet, where members and collectors join to show off their collections and share their stories with each other and the public.
This year's meet coincided with the Feast downtown this past weekend and some made their way to the third floor of the Fairmont Mercantile to browse the tables and chat with collectors.
Leading the event was Mike Rohaly, who is the NACMHA president, but most residents around Marion County know him as the owner of the Coal Country Miniature Golf Course off Interstate-79.
"This is our eighth year doing this. We started it 10 years ago but didn't have it the last two years because of COVID," Rohaly said. "This acts as a fundraiser for our organization and as a memorial for all our lost miners."
Dec. 6 is National Miners Day, which was started in memory of the 1907 Monongah Mine Disaster, which is still the largest industrial disaster in American history.
The NACMHA tries to hold the swap meet on the Saturday after the Dec. 6 commemoration, but in recent years, they also have tried to sync up with the organizers of the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
The tables were piled with all sorts of memorabilia. Rows of binders filled with stickers and patches, scrip used as currency in the coal camp company stores, hardhats and other safety equipment was all for sale or trade.
Rohaly said the goal at the heart of these swap meets is to keep the memory alive.
"Our organization is about preserving our coal mining heritage," Rohaly said. "This area is just full of mining heritage."
Rohaly grew up in the Pittsburgh area and said he could see the entrance to a coal mine from a window in his childhood home. Once he finished high school, he was offered a chance to work in the mines to pay for college, so that's what he did.
He stayed in the energy industry all his life and much of his collection is made up of personal items from his career.
For most of the collectors present Saturday morning, the coal industry is near to their lives. While most of the vendors at the swap meet had trinkets and keepsakes for sale, one table only had books.
David Kennedy, Fairmont city councilmember and life-long coal miner, was selling copies of his book, containing stories from his career in the coal industry.
In his eyes, the pride in the local coal industry has slowly died out in much the same way the industry itself has. He said that he and the other traders there Saturday morning are members of a dying breed.
For him, that makes the little events like these all the more important.
"We have to keep this history alive. This is who we are, especially us in Fairmont," Kennedy said. "We had 70 deep mines here and several more strip jobs, in the 70s and 80s we were blowing the doors off.
"The younger generation isn't that interested in this history. By the time they are interested when they're 50 or 60, there's no one around to tell the stories."
That's why the peope who attend these swap meets are so passionate about coal mine history — they saw it happen.
"When you get a bunch of coal miners together, you always end up mining coal. You listen to these stories and you're in the mine with them," Rohaly said. "Sometimes these meets aren't that profitable, or we don't get too many visitors, but we always enjoy each other's company — that's what it's all about."
