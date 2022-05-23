MORGANTOWN — All too often, in the yearly down times that come as the spring semester at school ends and before we settle into the doldrums of summer that exist in collegiate sports, we present stories representing "the greatest this" or "the greatest that."
Normally, it's "the greatest games" or "the greatest players" or "the greatest plays" or "the Top 10 Concession Choices," something that will literally sate the appetite of the sports fan while filling space with the one thing we all have — memories.
In that regard, this is no different than some of the other ventures that went from "The Greatest Mountaineers from A to Z" to one that certainly will show up in the future ... "The 10 Best 3-Point Shooters and 10 Worst Free Throw Shooters" in WVU history.
This, however, while possessing a similar format is of a far more serious nature, for we have decided to look back at "The Most Seminal Moments in WVU Athletic History Over the Past 50 years."
It has been a half-century that well could be defined as the modern era of WVU sports, an era where there was much change as WVU became a national brand in both football and basketball, moving forward as the sports in which they competed did, too.
We will begin our look with maybe the most symbolic change even though we have to cheat to get it in, having come about 52 years ago.
1970: The opening of the Coliseum
If anything screamed out the birth of a new era in athletics it was the Coliseum, so modernistic in its architecture that hinted at a flying saucer that had landed at the corner of University and Patteson Drive in Morgantown.
Built at a cost of $10.4 million — maybe the best money ever spent by the school for here we are, 50 years later, still using the building and having it remain the most distinctive structure on campus.
It transferred WVU basketball from the old Field House and the Jerry West era into an era that has seen the sport grow into a wonder of ESPN televised events that saw Press Virginia capture the imagination of college basketball fans, saw WVU muscle its way into national prominence by upsetting the No. 1 Running Rebels of UNLV in 1983; beat Pitt in 1982 before a record 16,704 fans, host an NCAA Men's Division 1 Basketball Regional in 1974; go through a year-long asbestos abatement; host concerts and also the introductory press conference as Huggins returned to WVU, his alma mater, as head coach.
It remains to this day one of the best on-campus basketball sites in the nation with one of the most enthusiastic student sections that can intimidate an opponent.
In fact, this past basketball season, Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams of Kansas and North Carolina, took time to stop by for a game in retirement just because he had missed the experience of playing a game there.
1980: The Opening of Mountaineer Field
If the Coliseum changed basketball and, in truth, the entire culture on campus, including women's sports, minor sports, graduation ceremonies, concerts, the opening of Mountaineer Field set the stage for WVU to jump into big time football.
Old Mountaineer Field was a wonderful relic of the past and those who saw games there and grew up Mountaineer fans in the Pappy Lewis or Bobby Bowden eras have nothing but wonderful memories, but the vision at WVU was to get in there with the big boys.
With Gov. Jay Rockefeller reaching into his own pockets to help fund the $22 million venture, the stadium opened in 1980 with a 50,000 capacity on land that had served as a university golf course between the law school and medical school.
It has since expanded to 60,000 capacity after a number of renovations, many of them funded with a $20 million gift from Milan Puskar, after who the stadium is now named.
But on opening day, while it was the jewel of the WVU campus, let's just say the opening was premature. The locker rooms were not completed, players' clothes being hung on a wire that ran through what would become the locker room. The hospital end of the field had not yet been enclosed.
But when John Denver flew in by helicopter and began the tradition of singing his "Take Me Home, Country Roads," which has become a highlight at WVU games now, and when Don Nehlen began his Hall of Fame coaching career at WVU with a 41-17 victory over Cincinnati before 50,150 fans, WVU's place in college football changed.
It wasn't long before tailgating became popular in the parking lot and WVU proved itself to be one of the most hospitable stadiums to visiting fans in the country.
Mountaineer Field has hosted college football history ever since, Major Harris leading the Mountaineers to an undefeated 1988 regular season, an unbeaten 1993 regular season, the Pat White-Steve Slaton era of greatness, Big East and then Big 12 play.
There have been great moments and heartbreaks, last minute-victories and a devastating defeat to Pitt when WVU was perched to play for the national championship. It was everything a football stadium is supposed to be and more.
And, 42 years later, it remains one of college football's destination points.
1980: The hiring of Don Nehlen
After Bobby Bowden left WVU for Florida State, the team was turned over to Frank Cignetti, who unfortunately became ill with cancer as WVU's winning culture began to slide.
Dick Martin was athletic director then and knew he had to fire Cignetti. It was a huge hire for him, the stadium nearing the end of its construction, when he got a call from Bob Marcum the AD at South Carolina who recommended Nehlen, then an assistant on Bo Schembechler's staff in Michigan.
Martin did his research in private, once telling WVU historian John Antonik:
"At that time to protect the overall process and to make sure it worked right you had to be a little more secretive. Not that I was trying to hide anything, but you can over blow something and people can get into different camps."
Martin called Schembechler, who gave a glowing report to him on Nehlen.
But when Nehlen told Schembechler he was interested in the job, he told the coach a different tale about WVU.
"Don, you're crazy," Nehlen said Schembechler said. "He looked at our schedule and he saw Oklahoma on there. He saw Penn State and he saw Pitt.
"'Bo said, 'You've got about four, five or six losses on here right away. Every coach that's ever coached there if they win, they leave, and if they lose, they get fired. You're making good money, we go to the Rose Bowl every year and in two or three years I'll get you a good job."
Nehlen, swayed by the new stadium, decided to take a chance on WVU and, as they say, the rest is history.
He had a pair of undefeated regular seasons, oversaw the program for 20 years was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
1991: WVU football joins the Big East
WVU was operating as an independent in football but the future for the program seemed to be in conference membership so, in 1991, Athletic Director Ed Pastilong got them into the Big East.
Things were changing then. Penn State's Joe Paterno tried to put together an all-eastern football conference but Pitt wouldn't buy in, so the idea died. In 1991 Paterno shocked the world by joining the Big Ten.
WVU knew it had to go somewhere and the Big East, a basketball conference, was adding football and so the Mountaineers joined the fledgling league. They struggled around .500 for two seasons before bursting on the national scene behind Major Harris and wound up playing Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl for the national championship.
Nehlen and Big East membership had gotten them to the brink of the collegiate football world, only an injury to Harris early in that game keeping them from having a legitimate shot at beating the Fighting Irish.
The Big East was a great thing for WVU football — rivalry games with Pitt and Virginia Tech, facing national power Miami in some of the most memorable football games in Mountaineer history, battles with Syracuse.
1995: Joining the Big East in basketball
WVU had played in the Atlantic Ten but needed big time basketball to round out its place in the hierarchy of the college athletics world.
ESPN had pretty much created the Big East basketball conference and it proved to be wildly successful. In 1995 it expanded and WVU made the huge jump, getting to play in a nationally-respected conference and unmatched media exposure through the Big East.
"It was interesting when Penn State went to the Big Ten, it was a tense period," Pastilong once said. "So often, though, during tense times if everyone works together you can put together something better than what you had to begin with."
That was the all-sports Big East Conference. The Mountaineers' opening Big East game was a Coliseum classic, overtime against No. 6 Georgetown and the towering figure of Coach John Thompson and a team led by Allen Iverson.
It went into overtime and Georgetown won but Big East culture immediately came to the basketball program.
2000: Don Nehlen retires, Pastilong hires Rich Rodriguez
As the 1990s were coming to an end, so was Nehlen's career as coach. His back was bothering him, football was changing and so he decided to retire.
He made the announcement after losing the regular season finale to Syracuse that the team's appearance against Ole Miss in the Music City Bowl would be his last game.
He showed the old coach had a few tricks up his sleeve. Known for his power running game and strong defense, he took the wraps off quarterback Brad Lewis, who threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-38 victory in which Eli Manning came off the Ole Miss bench to throw three late TDs.
2001: Rich Rodriguez emerges as Nehlen's successor
Ed Pastilong decided to take a chance on a former Nehlen player and a young assistant at Clemson who had shown himself to be an innovative offensive mind, hiring Rich Rodriguez to a five-year contract which paid $402,600.
After a difficult first season, Rodriguez got the Mountaineers back on track and with Pat White and Steve Slaton took them to the verge of playing for a national championship before Pitt upset them in 2007.
Rodriguez left after the game for Michigan, skipping the Mountaineers' Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma.
2003: The Big East unravels
The college football world began its restructuring in the summer of 2003 when Miami and Virginia Tech, the two teams around whom Big East football revolved, announced they were jumping to the ACC.
This set in motion a move toward super conferences that would forever change the landscape of college sports and it continues going on almost 20 years later.
2007: Bob Huggins comes home to coach his alma mater
John Beilein had put WVU back onto the basketball map after a fouled up hire and a scandal surrounding player Jonathan Hargett hurt their reputation.
Huggins had lost his job at Cincinnati a couple of years earlier in a scrape with the school's president, and coached one year at Kansas State. But when WVU called, Huggins answered and he put together a program that would quickly reach a Final Four and in which he would soar past 900 career victories, move into second place among all active coaches and cap it off with election this year to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
2008: A night to remember, Bill Stewart replaces Rodriguez
WVU had remained true to the Big East, but seismic events were still occurring. Rodriguez's exit for Michigan rocked the very foundation upon which the WVU football program was built, anchored to the state by Rodriguez, the man who built it.
All of a sudden, he was gone and WVU had to go on a coaching search but, in the meantime, the Mountaineers named the reliable Bill Stewart to serve as interim coach as the Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma approached.
With the players behind him, Stewart put the pieces together, gave his now famous "Leave No Doubt" locker room speech before the Mountaineers went out for what everyone assumed would be a butt kicking from Oklahoma.
Only they responded behind Pat White and Noel Devine, who filled in after Steve Slaton was injured on his only carry of the game. They put on a memorable performance and left no doubt in their 48-28 victory that they would have won the national title had they beaten Pitt.
The players rallied behind Stewart, especially Pat White who publicly pushed for his being named the full-time coach in post-game interviews.
After a long night of celebrating and negotiating, Stewart was named the Mountaineer coach.
2010: Oliver Luck is named WVU athletic director
It was apparent that the Big East was going to come apart as Pitt and Syracuse were involved in ACC rumors.
WVU felt it needed a real mover and shaker as athletic director and grabbed its former quarterback Oliver Luck, who had done just about everything in the sports world.
Now he had to see that WVU would wind up in a power conference when the league's went through their round of expansion and contraction.
2012: The Big East says goodbye to big-time football
While all this behind-closed-doors stuff was going on, the ACC decided it didn't want WVU but reached out for Pitt and Syracuse, meaning WVU had to act — NOW.
And Luck was ready, having found them a home in the Big 12, a wide open, gun-slinging conference from the Old West that would always be among the college elite with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas among its membership.
It was a huge jump forward for WVU, and Luck didn't feel Stewart was the right man to move them into that situation.
And so it was that he made a difficult decision, trying to ease it in its application. He took a bright young assistant, much like Rodriguez had been, and hired Dana Holgorsen and his "Air Raid" offense, giving Stewart the opportunity to coach one more year with Holgorsen a "coach in waiting" for the year before entering the Big 12 conference.
Didn't work.
Stewart exited.
Holgorsen's first season set the tone for what was to come. He had trouble gaining acceptance from the fan base after a couple of minor digressions and replacing Stewart, who had won nine games in three straight seasons, and finished 7-6.
His final game of the year, however, left everyone giddy, beating Clemson, 70-33, to lay the groundwork for what was to come.
Holgorsen's — and WVU's — Big 12 debut marked one of the classic games in Mountaineer history.
Playing at Mountaineer Field, they had an old-fashion Big 12 shootout at with Geno Smith rewriting the team's passing record book by throwing for 656 yards and eight touchdowns.
He finished the year with a 10-3 record.
2019: Holgorsen leaves for Houston, Neal Brown hired
Dana Holgorsen's stay at WVU had grown stale and it was time for him to move on, which he did, taking over the Houston program and, as he did at WVU, leading it into the Big 12 as conference uncertainties continued to grow.
Shane Lyons, who had replaced Luck, stepped in and found Brown as a promising replacement. Brown had made little known Troy relevant in the college football world and now would try to do it with WVU in a power conference.
But everything was working against Brown as he tried to change the football culture at WVU. Holgorsen had left the cupboard bare, especially at quarterback and offensive line, which led to struggling early and the COVID-19 pandemic made any progress difficult to initiate.
Now, Brown seems to be getting things in place, as does Huggins, a facilities rebirth under Luck and Lyons has WVU poised for the future, but with the addition of the transfer portal and NIL legislation, everyone in college athletics is trying to rebrand themselves.
The last 50 years were an adventure and the next 50 should be even more so.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.