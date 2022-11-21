MORGANTOWN — As I sit here high above the playing field at Mylan Puskar Stadium, the final minutes ticking off the clock in the final home game of a season now lying in ruins, a few hundred, maybe a thousand hardy fans having stuck around to the bitter cold end of a 48-31 West Virginia loss to Kansas State, I wonder where to begin.
It seemed fitting to begin at the end, for this well may be not only the end of the home season, the last game a group of seniors who deserve better play on their home field, but maybe the end of an era.
A week ago, athletic director Shane Lyons was fired and no one outside the immediate Lyons family can find fault with that.
Can Neal Brow be far behind?
His has been an era born with high hope. Brown was a young rising coach with all the proper credentials to move from Troy to a Power 5 job, a pleasant man, a family man — someone you thought would succeed and, more importantly, you wanted to succeed.
He was the anti-Holgorsen.
Turned out, he was the right man, maybe not in the wrong place, but certainly in the wrong time. Football was changing and COVID was upon us and as he tried to build a program the society all around him was coming apart.
He may keep his job, but there will be an irony in it because they will have to pay him too much money to let him go, nearly $17 million, due to a contract extension and top-heavy buyout given him by Lyons who himself had just been given a new buyout.
But, as much as the payoff will be fiscally, it doesn't match the losses of prestige and respect the WVU football program has now. Only 37,055 fans were in stands at kickoff, about 60% of capacity.
True, students are on break, but so, too, it seemed, were those who normally fill the seats not designated for students.
Was it cold? Yes, but not as cold as the shoulder given his team, even on Senior Day.
And, in need of a great performance on the heels of upsetting Oklahoma, West Virginia did everything it has done over the past four years to get itself into this fix.
The day started on a truly down note with cornerback Charles Woods announcing on Instagram that he was entering the transfer portal, catching Brown by surprise.
"I've seen him like twice in two weeks," Brown said. "I try to protect these guys but he wanted to get out."
Before the hot coffee had time to get cold in the fans' hands, the Mountaineers were down two touchdowns, the first coming when K-State drove the field and scored in two minutes and 8 seconds on a 15-yard TD run by Deuce Vaughn, the second a minute later when the people's choice at quarterback, Garrett Greene, threw an interception straight into the hands of Cincere Mason, who ran it back 37 yards for a score.
The groans were deafening, but WVU bounced back as Sam James caught his first of three touchdown passes from Greene and then Malachi Ruffin returned the favor to K-State with a 47-yard touchdown interception of his own.
It was cause for celebration, but somehow the groundwork was laid out for the day as WVU had a delay of game penalty on the extra point, after which Casey Legg missed the kick.
It was the start of what would be, in Brown's opening words of his press conference, a "tough day."
His team fell behind quickly, made some mistakes, fought back, fell behind again. The first quarter was a nightmare of football follies, with Kansas State scoring 28 points and WVU 13.
Somehow, WVU kept from being run over by a strong Kansas State team of which Brown would say:
"They’re a really physical team. They made more plays. They’re probably going to play in the Big 12 title game. I thought they showed why they’re gonna be there and why they’re gonna be Top 15 in the country and move up after this week."
And by hanging around they gave themselves a chance to win, but the key moment in the game was almost a not-so-instant replay of the season.
Third quarter, WVU gets the kickoff trailing 41-25. They have two enemies here — time and the score.
So off they went on a drive, a crazy — no insane — drive in which they ran 16 plays, gaining only 46 yards while taking 8 minutes and 35 seconds off the clock.
They came away with no points.
Impossible, you say. Not at all when you are hit with five penalties on the drive, four of them pre-snap penalties.
They fought to overcome them, including one first and 25 situation out of which they made a first down.
But when they got into the red zone at the Wildcats' 14, they fell flat, a third-and-10 play led to 12-yard sack of Greene, making a touchdown impossible and a 44-field goal another mistake with a low snap and miss by Casey Legg 10 yards short.
All of that just can't happen when you are trying to come from behind.
"We had a few penalties there, and we overcame a penalty to get down inside (the 20-yard line) and don’t do it," Brown said. "I thought we got held twice — on first down we had it around the 15, and then I thought we had another holding down there and just didn’t get those calls."
Hard to blame this one on the striped shirts when, in reality, the yellow flags that mattered were mindless mistakes on your own team's ledger.
And so WVU limps into its final game of the season next week at Oklahoma State guaranteed a third losing season in four years for Brown and no trip to a bowl game.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.