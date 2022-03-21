MORGANTOWN — You may have missed this story, which came out the other day.
First off, you probably don't have a subscription to the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News, although considering that is now home to our own Nick Saban, perhaps the most successful college football coach since Rockne, maybe you should.
And then, too, the article appeared in Tuscaloosa on St. Patrick's Day. The last thing on your mind on St. Patrick's Day is reading a newspaper.
At this point, allow a point of personal privilege here for we cannot mention Tuscaloosa without also mentioning Groucho Marx's wonderful line from the movie "Animal Crackers," so if you will indulge me for one moment:
“One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don't know. Then we tried to remove the tusks. . . . But they were embedded so firmly we couldn't budge them. Of course, in Alabama the tusks-are-loosa, but that is entirely ir-elephant to what I was talking about.”
Now we will continue, for this actually has great bearing on the most talked about subject in Morgantown and the area surrounding WVU football and basketball today — the transfer portal and NIL (name, image, likeness) rules.
It is, if I may put on my own Groucho Marx mustache for a moment, brought to you from the aptly named reporter Chase Goodbread; aptly named because indeed that is just what those college students who are transferring for better NIL deals are doing — chasing good dough.
Until now, you just didn't know how good the dough really is out there and why it impacts so heavily upon WVU's situation.
"If you slept through the latest NIL lightning strike, brace for this one: Last week, a high school junior signed an NIL deal that could be worth up to $8 million, according to a contract reviewed by The Athletic that was supplied by the attorney who drafted it."
Stop and think about that for a moment. Eight million smackeroos for a kid who has yet to play his senior year in high school.
His name? Well, that's being withheld, a rather strange approach to something involving selling the rights to one's name, image and likeness.
I would say it is being withheld to protect the innocent, but in college sports today there are no innocents left.
But I digress.
The aforementioned Mr. Goodbread pointed out that less than a year ago Saban had pointed out that his quarterback, Bryce Young, was nearing seven figures in NIL money, which was part of what launched the NCAA into a study of whether NIL money was affecting recruiting.
Does that make you want to study whether the presence of zebras make lions salivate?
At the Senior Bowl — we dare not mention that Reese's sponsors the Senior Bowl, at least not unless they send me a gross of Peanut Butter Cups for the plug — Saban offered up this statement:
"When we start using name, image and likeness for a kid to come to our school, that's where I draw the line because that's not why we did this."
Apparently that message didn't get shared very widely, for somehow all schools — including WVU — have set up programs to help their players find their way through the minefield of dangers in NIL associations while a group called "Country Roads Trust," not affiliated with the school, is helping student-athletes get deals.
Lost in all this, of course, is one thing. While The Athletic's report points out that the deal drawn up for this one high school athlete is cleverly written to avoid any association with a given school so as to stay clear of NCAA regulations, one does wonder if it doesn't somehow violate high school amateur rules?
But that's for wiser minds than this one to figure out.
In some ways it is reminiscent of another situation that weaves its way into WVU history, for back when he was in the seventh grade — yes, seventh grade! — then-USC coach Lane Kiffin offered a quarterback by the name of David Sills V a scholarship.
Sills, of course, wound up playing at WVU, first as a QB, then as a talented wide receiver and currently is with the NFL New York Giants, but you get the idea that the NCAA has been completely screwed up since Red Grange and before.
It always has felt rules were much like tackles, made to be broken.
See, when you are working out deals for $8 million, WVU can't compete.
Oh, there's business in West Virginia, but you can't go to Mylan and longer and have your athletes pushing pills because Mylan has moved out of Morgantown and Cliff's Bait Shop can't quite shoulder the cost of competing with businesses located in L.A., Houston or almost anywhere else in Texas where there are D-1 colleges, to say nothing of the oil in Oklahoma.
Recruiting and NIL go hand in hand and as much as I've tried here to ease the pain with humor, there's nothing funny about it if you are Neal Brown or Bob Huggins.
It's like Groucho Marx once said, not about the NCAA and the sports it runs:
"Those are my principles and if you don't like them ... well, I have others."
