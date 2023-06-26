MORGANTOWN — You'd think by now that West Virginia would be able to turn a major coaching hire into a rather normal process, but it seems that each time one comes along it turns into a soap opera.
Normally a coach retires, finds a better job or is fired. Enter the athletic director and the administration to conduct a search, find a suitable replacement and put him in place.
You know, back in 2001 it happened that way at WVU. Hall of Fame football coach Don Nehlen had had enough. He was fighting a painful back problem, announced he was retiring to allow the search to go on, had goodbyes to be said and WVU came up with Rich Rodriguez to replace him.
It was seamless and proved to be the right coach at the right time.
Since then, mostly changing coaches has been a comedy of errors, with all tradition thrown out the window.
In fact, in the new world of college athletics, it seems that the athletic director's role has been considerably infringed upon with the power of players and donors growing with each passing year.
It all stepped front and center this past couple of weeks as Bob Huggins shot himself in both feet with a radio interview that wound up having him suspended for three games and cost him $1 million in salary for the use of homophobic slurs, then followed that with a DUI arrest in Pittsburgh that included an embarrassing arrest report that forced his resignation.
The timing could not have been worse, the search more limited and the power of the players more obvious as they were able to use threats of transferring through the portal to get their choice of assistant Josh Eilert promoted to interim head coach.
Completely inexperienced as a head coach and with only one year as a paid assistant on his resume, he hardly seemed to be the proper replacement for a Hall of Fame coach who believed he had put together a team that figured to be nationally ranked and capable of playing deep into the NCAA Tournament.
The players began drifting into the transfer portal about a week after Huggins resigned — first Tre Mitchell, then a day later guards Joe Toussaint and Kerr Kiisa — and it was obvious that there was a chance many more would follow.
If you think it's hard to find a proven coach at this time of year, try to go find proven players.
The administration did nothing to hide the fact that players were going to be the ultimate game-breaker here. They set up a Zoom call with graduates Mike Gansey, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager, and Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics coach, in an effort to keep the players from leaving.
But there was NIL money out there awaiting them if they transferred and that is the direction college sports is heading ... and that puts power in the hands of the agents who sign these players and the donors, who now have a large and ever growing say in both recruiting and coaching decisions.
This kind of thing happened at an earlier time at WVU, before the players had power or NIL money and before agents were involved. That came back in 2007 when Rodriguez had his team at the doorstep of playing for the national championship, only to have a four-touchdown underdog Pitt team throw the program into complete disarray with a 1000-to-1 upset.
Rodriguez jumped ship right after that, heading for Michigan, leaving his team at the time it needed him most.
The program could have fallen completely apart but interim coach Bill Stewart somehow kept them together, made one of the great pregame speeches in college football history with his "Leave No Doubt" oration, then went out and stunned Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl.
The aftermath of that game saw quarterback Pat White eloquently lobby for Stewart to be named the successor to Rodriguez.
"He deserves the head-coaching job," White said during his Fiesta Bowl press conference. "All the players respect him, all the players love him. You couldn't ask for a better guy to lead us today."
The powers that be discussed the matter to near dawn, complete with proper libation, and White got his way.
It proved to be the right choice as Stewart — while not producing a powerhouse like that Rodriguez had developed — put together a respectable string of three straight 9-win seasons with bowl games.
However, the administration changed from school president to athletic direction in Oliver Luck, as was the conference affiliation from the Big East to the Big 12. Luck felt he needed a different kind of coach to go handle the step up in class and conference play and face the wide open offenses of the Big 12.
He compromised, hired Dana Holgorsen as a "coach in waiting," a situation that could not work, Stewart being upset, players unsure of what was going on and fans caught in between.
In the end, Stewart wound up up losing his job before the next season and died of a heart attack on a golf course within a year while Holgorsen got off to a fast — but highly controversial start — eventually losing favor with the fans and he left for Houston, the team turned over to Neal Brown.
While this was a rather traditional transition, it has proved to be nothing but a soap opera as Brown tried to regain the glory days of Nehlen, Rodriguez and even Holgorsen at his best.
And, as hard as that was to top, WVU wound up topping it for drama and intrigue back in 2002 when Gale Catlett, who had become the top winner in WVU history, saw his hold on the job come unraveled along with his team.
Having recruited one of the most talented athletes ever at WVU in Jonathan Hargett, great things were expected but, instead, WVU won just one Big East game all year.
It lost 17 of its last 18 games, the only victory being with Catlett out ill while Drew Catlett coached the team.
With rumors swirling of a potential NCAA investigation into the recruitment of Hargett, Catlett ended his career, setting off a search that settled upon Dan Dakich, a Bobby Knight assistant at Indiana and head coach at Bowling Green.
Dakich came in to a gala press conference at the Coliseum.
Eight days later, claiming Hargett had told him he'd been offered $20,000 to play at WVU, Dakich was gone, telling The New York Times:
"I'll never forget the sad look on his face for the rest of my life."
Dakich, now a caricature of a talk show host, has since had a running feud with WVU, then president David Hardesty Jr. and Bob Huggins.
By that time, Huggins, had turned down the Mountaineers who came after him while he was at Cincinnati.
They wound up with a wonderful bail out in John Beilein, who rescued the program before going to Michigan, allowing Huggins to come home.
Now, they are hoping that another unconventional coach hiring can save the basketball program.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.