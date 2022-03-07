Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Morning high of 68F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.