MORGANTOWN -- With the signing of transfer Tre Mitchell from Texas, West Virginia's Bob Huggins assured that himself and his Mountaineer fans that even in a basketball world that is spinning crazily around him, he can adapt and use rules that he doesn't necessarily agree with to his benefit.
Huggins was looking at a rather bare cupboard at the end of last season as his players left via graduation or the transfer portal, leaving fans already disgruntled from a two-year battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and a losing year without any post-season play critical of his ability to manipulate the new system to his benefit.
Huggins heard the static, not first-hand but via social media, then through the grapevine that he could not avoid.
"I'm human," he said. "I think we all get tired of the all the BS that people throw out there. 'It's the times. It is what it is. Am I a big fan of the portal? No, but if that's the card you're dealt and you have no choice but to play that card ... and you want to play the best card you can play.
"So that's what I did. I don't profess to be a genius. All I'm saying is if I'm sitting with you in a card game, I want to win. That's what the portal did for us."
By the time Huggins got through reconstructing his team — and there is a strong chance he may add yet another experienced player from the Texas team — Courtney Ramey — people were saying he had obtained the second-best group of players in the nation out of the portal.
That, of course, is a complete turnaround from last year when he lost not only Oscar Tshiebwe, the National Player of the Year at Kentucky this year, and a group of other talented players.
This year he brought via the portal in guards Joe Toussaint from Iowa and Erik Stephenson from South Carolina while welcoming back forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. after a season at Washington and bringing in Mitchell.
The two junior college big men he signed are Jimmie Bell and Mohamed Wague.
On Saturday, in an exclusive interview, Huggins admitted he didn't like the portal when it started, still doesn't like it, but understands that it is now the only game in town.
"Initially, I hated it," Huggins said, speaking of the transfer portal. "I didn't think it was the right thing; I didn't think it was the right thing for the guys in the portal. I didn't think it was the right thing in any way."
But, as players left and other schools scooped them up, it soon became obvious to the coach who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that he could not ignore it. The portal and the new NIL rules weren't going anywhere.
It was get on board the portal train or be left at the station.
"As it goes on, you see guys coming out of the portal and projected to be a huge part of what other people do so you start to look at it, particularly in our situation," Huggins said.
"We didn't have anything but the freshmen left."
He had to go shopping the portal.
"For us it was like going to Gabriel's," he said. "You can pick anything you want at Gabriel's. Honestly, we knew what we needed. We knew what positions we needed. We wanted to fill the junior college deal first, so we went and got the two bigs and have James Okonkwo back.
"We knew we had — and I don't know if this is the right thing to say — room to play with the other positions until we were comfortable."
He had only five returning players along with three signed recruits. He needed transfers with major college experience.
"Transferring is not the issue. I think the portal is bad. You are dealing with 300 or 400 kids who think they are something they are not. They put themselves in the portal and don't get picked up ... they're screwed," he said.
"For years and years and years, everyone has said to the NCAA let's look out for the best interest of our student-athletes. This is not in the best interests of our student-athletes. That being said, as long as the NCAA is going to do it, and they are the governing body, the rest of us have to follow suit.
"Do we like it? No. It is what it is."
And, what Huggins has been able to pull off this year with the portal shoots a lot of holes in those who were saying WVU was doomed because it could not get quality players in due to the lure of the big bucks on NIL money elsewhere.
"Maybe all the naysayers who say we don't recruit ought to look and see where we are," Huggins said. "We are a very attractive place for people to go. By and large, other than those who try to make money on podcasts, our guys have spread the word that these guys at West Virginia will take care of you, will care about you and you have the best practice facility in America where you can go work out every day.
"A lot of that deserves to be said by our former guys. For the most part, we've had the greatest guys in the world. We built our former players their own locker room. They can work out. They have carte blanche in the facility. They can go see Doc in training room. They can lift with Sean.
"I told them; these guys are our foundation. These guys are a priority."
