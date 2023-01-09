MORGANTOWN — Here's what you have to know about West Virginia's basketball team after Kansas had its way with the Mountaineers, 76-62, on Friday night before a sellout crowd of 14,135 fans, many of whom were caught in traffic in the rush to get out of the Coliseum before it was over.
First of all, they are 0-3 in Big 12 play, but you probably knew that.
Did you know that they have won only three of their last 20 games against Big 12 teams since last Jan. 15 when they lost to Kansas.
Let me repeat that statistic. 3-17.
The only thing worse than that was the 4-for-19 Erik Stevenson shot Friday night.
And that counts the fact that he closed out the game going 2-for-3.
Like Bob Huggins tried to say — if you are shooting and not making them, you can't break out of it if you don't shoot.
To say Stevenson was frustrated, especially after the road trip he just came off of where he picked up a couple of technical fouls, was caught making a gesture with his crotch that wound up seeing WVU could not beat Oklahoma State, is to say the least.
You might have noticed he ended the game wearing No. 51 instead of his No. 10 jersey.
Did he think it would break his bad shooting spell.
Hell no. He ripped his No. 10 uniform jersey off his back at the under 12-minute time out.
He wasn't the only one who couldn't shoot straight. He and Joe Toussaint, who actually played his butt off with four rebounds and five assists as he filled in starting for Kedrian Johnson, who was sidelined with a concussion, went 6 for 29.
The only worse shooting belonged to the Mountaineers' Mascot, who somehow wound up being a key part of the game. WVU had somehow survived a fast start for Kansas, which at one point was 8 for 10 from 3-point range and who built a first half lead of 12 points.
WVU made a late run at the Jayhawks, cut that lead to five points and would gladly have taken that to the locker room, bringing momentum with them and the home crowd which was hooting and hollering.
OK, most of the hooting and hollering was saved for an officiating team who was less accurate than was Stevenson. The fact that they were soundly and roundly booed on their way to the locker room told you all you needed to know about their performance.
Kansas had that 5-point lead and was holding for the last shot, which they thought they had taken from the corner. The Mountaineer, who was standing in that corner and saw the clock running down, assumed when it was missed that the half had come and shot off her musket, but, alas, it was just another Mountaineer mishap, for 1.8 seconds remained and in the confusion of the missed shot with clock still ticking, a foul was called.
It was as if WVU shot itself in the foot, as KJ Adams went to the free throw line and made two free throws.
The lead jumped to seven, Kansas went the locker room on a high and WVU never recovered.
"Someone asked me earlier if I had ever experienced that in my career," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "I said this is the only place they shoot a gun off in my career. It was a weird deal, because we got the offensive rebound off a mistake, so we could have runout the clock."
Instead, they shot the ball and missed and it worked out to be the turning point in the game for them.
In the second half, WVU made 8 baskets and went 1 for 9 from 3. They fell behind by 22, which led to an interesting situation as the cheerleaders and Mountaineer mascot sent T-shirts off into stands for the fans. One had to wonder if they might not start throwing them back.
It would go bad in the second half with Toussaint going 0 for 6 and Stevenson 3-10 while missing all four 3s.
WVU wasn't only missing long jump shots. As has come to be their trademark over the past two season, they can't score up close, either.
"We seemingly miss more 2-footers than any team in American history," Coach Bob Huggins said.
It is not known if he was including the Washington Generals, who were the tour opponents for the Harlem Globetrotters, but he certainly could have.
"They won't make shots. We had shots. It wasn't like we didn't have shots. We just didn't make them but it's hard to make a shot from 2 feet, 4 feet or 8 feet if you're not looking where you're shooting it.
"As much as we talked about it, and as much as we've drilled about it, we still don't look a the rim. It's hard to get it in off you can never get it over the rim. It has to go over the rim before it goes in."
Want something to compare it to?
Kansas at one point in the first half sank eight straight 3-pointers. WVU hit eight baskets in the second half.
End of story.
