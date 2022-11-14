MORGANTOWN — During the course of broadcasting Friday night's West Virginia's 83-58 victory over Pitt in the 189th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, play-by-play broadcaster Tony Caridi may have used 10,000 or more words.
He is, after all, the unofficial voice of the Mountaineers, and as such, he had a whole lot to talk about during this one.
But, it was not the spoken word that hit home the hardest. Instead, it was just a three world Tweet following the game that spoke the loudest, as meaningful a three words as even the "I love you" that is uttered in the most torrid of romances.
"That was fun" Caridi Tweeted and Mountaineers' fans have waited for what seems like an eternity to hear such a pronouncement following a game.
Not to turn this into a basketball vs. football competition or a coach vs. coach comparison, but we far too often have heard football coach Neal Brown proclaim the obvious when stating "Losing stinks!" in his post-game media sessions.
To emphasize the point, almost 18 hours later Brown found out just how nice victory smells, having pulled off an upset of Oklahoma behind quarterback Garrett Greene.
And, of course, last year as WVU's basketball team went through a pair of seven-game losing streaks as its season ended in a heap of ashes, coach Bob Huggins offered up his own version of the same sentiment over and over.
But this basketball season is rapidly turning into a love affair shared between fans and players on the team, Huggins and his players and a state hungry for victory with a team that oozes personality and has bought into completely what the last few Huggins teams had been rejecting.
Now everyone knows why they call it the sweet smell of success.
One would think at home in the Backyard Brawl, the Panthers would have put up a bitter fight with a rabid fan base behind them, but it was the Mountaineer Maniacs, both on and off the court, who took over the night.
It started, perhaps, with the technical foul administered to Emmitt Matthews Jr. , who lit up the joint with his first of two rapid-fire dunks in the first five minutes of the game. Following the first slam, Matthews jogged down the sideline, looked up at the Pitt faithful and shouted:
"Man, it's going to be a long night."
Fitting, the comment ended with a T, but it was symbolic of the attitude this team has through Matthews, the chirpy and chippy Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint, the three seniors who have seen it all from coast to coast.
Matthews knew from experience what the Brawl was like but the other two, they learned quickly.
"It was pretty easy to figure out the rivalry," Stevenson said. "I was at the football game and saw all the Mountaineer fans there. When Pitt played the next week, there was nobody there. I knew what it was then, knew what it meant. I was the Backyard Brawl, man."
This game had more meaning to Stevenson than just the Brawl, though.
"It was a special day for me, Veterans Day. My granddad died three years ago on Veterans Day. So, every time we play on this day I have a big day, it feels like," Stevenson said.
And with his persona, when he's having fun everyone around him is having fun.
"Our team feeds off my energy. I'm the talker. I'm the chirper, probably a little too much," he said during his post-game media session.
With that Huggins looked at him with an amazed look and said, "Nooooo?"
The Mountaineers feed off the energy generated by the grade school friends in Washington, the state — Matthews and Stevenson. Huggins has done nothing to suppress it and, instead, uses it to create a fun team.
Fun, that is, if you aren't playing against it, as Pitt was.
"They just smacked us in the face," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said. "They create chaos with their defense. We turned it over. We didn't display the poise that's necessary to have a chance to win against a team like that."
Chaos? That's what it is.
"We've been like that for a while," Huggins said. "We're chaotic."
They are, Huggins says, a work in progress and the players agree. But you see it moving forward, certainly not looking or acting like a team picked ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll.
"We answered some questions. We answered the question whether we are going to play hard every possession. We are going to battle. We will keep fighting and scrapping. We're trying to be a resemblance of the guy right there," Stevenson said, looking at Huggins.
"We answered the questions more so for ourselves than anyone else. We proved to ourselves we can be something special and this is just one step in the road."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.