MORGANTOWN — Go ahead, admit it.
You wanted Bob Huggins to bench Erik Stevenson.
Maybe even get rid of him?
I know I'll admit I thought the time had come to sentence him to a seat at the end of the bench.
A crazed technical foul that cost a game. An insane rush to infamy with a last-second shot that failed. His shot totally gone. Instead of running the show he was running his mouth for the Mountaineers.
Like why was Huggins putting up with it? During the six games following the Oklahoma State game he hit only 26% from the field, just 14% from 3 with 5 for 34.
"I've been in the dumps," Stevenson said. "It's been a long winter. I've been shooting the ball well in practice. I've been having good mental days. Come game day it hasn't been dropping for me and that's been taking a toll on me. My job is to help the team any way I can. They rely on me to score and if I'm not scoring it hurts the team. It's hurt me."
He was a scorer who wasn't scoring and it just seemed like it was time for Seth Wilson to get a chance to be the shooter given a chance to get hot.
Stevenson's pot of gold arrived on Saturday in what proved to be a thrilling 80-77 victory over Auburn at the Coliseum to open up the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, Stevenson let his jump shot do his talking. The only thing you heard from Stevenson was "Swish" as the basketball time after time tingled the twine.
He had his best basketball game ever, anywhere, and that says a lot for someone who is at his fourth school.
He scored a career high 31 points, making 10 of 17 shots, 7 of 10 from 3 ... some from seeming the door of the Gold Gate. He shot WVU into a 16-point halftime lead, then when Auburn used a matchup zone to slow him down in the second half, but when it came down to winning the game, he was there to provide two key 3s just as Auburn had twice drawn to within a point at 68-67 and 71-70.
But scoring was only part of the equation. He added 6 rebounds and 3 assists.
"To be honest, I had the feeling this was there all year. I just been in a slump. I get one of those every year. Today, it was just going in like it's supposed to go in," he said. "I have to credit my teammates for sticking with me."
Huggins patiently guided him through whatever it was that was troubling him. You never know, you know, to construct a sentence that makes less sense Stevenson was making. Were there personal problems? Were their physical problems? Had his dog run away? Had he just discovered how much the price of eggs had gone up?
Whatever it was, he was off his feed and the team was paying an awful price for it.
But he kept playing, kept hustling and, when everyone else — again, myself included — was thinking stop.
Huggins, you see, believes the only way to make a shot is to take it and he wants his shooters to shoot and, well, shoot, that's what Stevenson did.
"It was a matter of time," Huggins said. "He's put time in, he’s really worked at his mechanics. You get to playing in pick up ball in the off-season, you get to throwing your head back and throwing your leg out. The ideal thing is to stay perpendicular and have your hand under the ball."
Then it came Saturday and for Stevenson it was bombs away.
"It feels like your throwing the ball in the ocean," he said, the only difference being that "Swish" sound instead of "Splash." "I haven't had that feeling in it seems like a decade. I'm just blessed. My teammates kept finding me. The past couple of weeks it's all been my teammates instilling confidence in me.
"Just staying positive was a struggle for however many games that was. Hopefully, I'm out of it for good."
