MORGANTOWN — It's time for Bob Huggins to put away his playbook.
Doesn't work.
You lose 12 of 13 games and there's not a backdoor cut or 1-3-1 zone trap defense that can help you.
You want help, the only place you can find it is in the supernatural.
Locker room meetings won't work, but seances might. Instead of the clipboard, pull out the Ouija board.
Huggins won't find anything in the movie "Hoosiers" to help chase away the goblins that have haunted him ever since he flipped the page of the calendar from 2021 to 2022.
Actually, it was quite surprising he didn't begin before the Texas game on Saturday.
See, in an era where analytics rule everything in sports, you'd think they would pay attention to the really important numbers.
I'm not talking field goal percentages or where a guy shoots from or where rebounds might go. Huggins has bought into that pretty good for an old-school coach. He'll tell that 72% of the rebounds go to the opposite side of from where they come, so he concentrates on getting his rebounders there.
The stats back him up. His rebounders don't. Against Texas, WVU grabbed all of 17 rebounds, the least since Feb. 4, 2017, when they had 16 against Oklahoma State.
That's not what he should be looking at.
It was stunning to see that they came out against Texas wearing their blue uniforms.
Talking about tempting the gods of chance. WVU this season was 0-7 wearing blue uniforms entering Saturday's game.
That's half their losses. They were 14-7 in all other games, 7-1 when they wore all white.
So why would you wear blue?
See, superstition matters. For example, there have been some who have called for Huggins to dig deeply into the back of the closet and pull out that gawdy gold suit he wore for one game in his first season at WVU, 2008.
On Feb. 2, 2008, his former Cincinnati team came to town and Huggins had been given the suit from a family member to wear.
Final score, 62-39, Cincy. The Mountaineers made 10 of 50 shots from the field, 20%, and just 1 of 22 from 3-point range, just 4.5%.
Needless to say, he never has brought that suit back out. So why wear blue now?
Huggins did make a fashion change for the Texas game. Instead of one of those pullovers that he normally sports, he went to a pure white shirt — honest, a shirt. It looked like a bowling shirt, the kind that Charlie Sheen wore back in the "Two and a Half Men" days.
It was spiffy, but still no win. He did get a couple of breaks along the way in the game, something he'd complained he and the Mountaineers hadn't been getting, but he couldn't take advantage of them.
So, it's time for suggestions, superstitions the Mountaineers might use at Oklahoma on Tuesday. Offer them up and we'll see what happens.
See, superstitions have always been a large part of the lore of athletics, even in West Virginia where in the 1890s there was a shortstop named Pebbly Jack Glasscock, who used to pick up all the pebbles around the positions and put them in his pocket.
It helped avoid bad hops but hurt like hell when he slid.
Then there was the Pirates' pitcher Don Robinson from southern West Virginia who wanted to pick the ball up off the ground when he took the mound. If the umpire threw him a new baseball, he'd wouldn't catch it but would go pick it up when it stopped rolling.
There are others which Huggins could employ, one even fits — metaphysically, speaking, anyway. The baseball player Jason Giambi, who just recently died, would don a gold thong when a slump hit him.
Of course, the great hitter, Wade Boggs, ate fried chicken before every game, while there's during a no-hitter no one in the dugout mentions that it's going on rather than risk jinxing it.
