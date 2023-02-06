MORGANTOWN — West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is in search of locker room leadership.
It may be a little late in the season to hope it develops, but it seems as though that is really the missing ingredient in a team that is different every time it takes the floor.
Against TCU, with a two-game winning streak and three wins in its last four games, it appeared as though things were coming together but instead, they came out as a team lacking enthusiasm, at least the kind that will allow you to win on the road.
The result was a dismal loss at TCU, a team without arguably its two top players.
Huggins, as always, was in a sour mood following a defeat and, when that happens, he often says things that have been eating away at him for a while; things that some other coaches might not touch upon but he is, if nothing else, honest with his players about his appraisals.
"The guys who are supposed to be our leaders did not lead," Huggins said on his radio show following the game. "So, we may have to find ourselves some new leaders. You can't have your leaders pouting because they made mistakes. It's their fault. It's not anybody else's fault.
"They're the guys who are supposed to come out here jacked up ready to play. This is for them. They're the guys who are done after this year. They just didn't give us the enthusiasm and the competitiveness and toughness that they generally do."
There is nothing out of character for Huggins to be defining leadership in such terms. As a player he was known most for his competitive nature and toughness and as a coach that has been what he has valued most in the players he puts on the floor.
The inconsistency which this team has played with may well be attributed to the lack of a leader. You know the kind, the Pat White kind of leader, the Grant Wiley kind of leader, the Da'Sean Butler kind of leader, the Jevon Carter kind of leader.
"We don't have a strong leader," Huggins said. "We have some guys who talk a lot but I wouldn't call them strong leaders. We don't have guys like we used to have here, like I had prior. Guys who, when guys were going through the motions in practice, they'd stop practice and say 'Get in here.'
"I've had guys who said 'You gonna get an ass-whipping if you keep this stuff up,'" Huggins went on. "And they meant it."
We're not talking here about a player who takes over the game with the ball, although that's also been very much lacking. If you saw what Erik Stevenson did against Texas Tech when he poured in 31 points, you know the value of that.
But we're talking a leader who not only rises to the top at crunch time, but who squeezes the most out of those around him, not only on game day, but in practices.
"We just don't have that strong leadership, that guy that drags everybody and around says 'This BS has to stop now.' We have good guys. They are not bad guys. They give you some effort, sometimes maybe not what you want," Huggins said.
But it was Leo Durocher who said "Nice guys finish last" and a 2-7 record in the Big 12 is the latest to prove that.
True, the coach leads, but it's different. There is an internal hierarchy that grows within the players' section of the locker room.
"We just don't have that hard-ass guy. We've had guys who would go in the huddle and I wouldn't have to say a word," Huggins said.
Chance are by now if he did say anything no one would listen.
"You have a tendency to turn off the same voice when you hear it over and over and over again. So, you need a new voice, a new strong voice," he said.
If there is one, the time to step up is now.
