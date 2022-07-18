[This is the second in a three-part story on the Big 12 quarterbacks this season, focusing on the five who are expected to be at the head of the class.]
MORGANTOWN — Call this "the best three quarterbacks in the Big 12 for 2022 not named JT Daniels."
Daniels, of course, is the USC/Georgia transfer who was a 5-star recruit out of high school who has chosen to finish his career at West Virginia and even though Coach Neal Brown hasn't officially named him the starter, it's fully anticipated that he will.
And when he does, it's hard to imagine anyone not believing he belongs in the league's top three, but we thoroughly went through Coach Neal Brown's thoughts on him in the first installment, so we will now go over the Top 3 others.
No. 1: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State
Spencer Sanders will be starting for his fourth year at Oklahoma State and he comes into it with a career record of 24-7 in games he's started and as the quarterback on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
"Spencer has been fantastic for us," Coach Mike Gundy said during Media Day in Arlington, Texas. "He has now become a magician in our offense. He knows it. He can run it fast. He understands."
Familiarity may breed contempt but it also builds victories and that's what Spencer produces with both his arm and his legs. He has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 6,911 yards with 50 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while rushing for 1,565 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards a carry.
A lot of the offense is a direct result of his ability to make fast decisions.
"The middle toward the end of last year he started to make really quality decisions in a short amount of time, which is very important in quarterback play in our opinion," Gundy said. "He's tough. He's humble. He doesn't worry about something that he might not have."
His toughness is what really stands out to Gundy.
"There are times that we put him on the field and we were beat up in the offensive line. Never said a word about it. There are times we put him out there and he was playing with true freshmen at wide receivers. Never said a word about it.
"His competitive nature, his toughness allows him to be a really good player, and we want him to relax and enjoy the season, have fun and go out and play good football."
Sanders has become a true leader on a team expected to contend for the title.
"Some of the things I mentioned earlier are what he does to lead our team, in that when things aren't always perfect, he competes," Gundy said. "He fights. We ask him to run, he runs. We ask him to play fast on offense, he plays fast on offense.
"He has the ability to get players to rally around him because of the way that he plays. At times he can be vocal, and then at times he's not vocal. But he's a humble young man. He's extremely competitive, and he's tough. That gives him a chance to have success on every Saturday."
No. 2: Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
Oklahoma, under Lincoln Riley as offensive coordinator and head coach, has been blessed at the quarterback position with two Heisman winners in the last five years — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
But it's ridiculous that they now are so blessed, considering their top quarterbacks transferred out after last season. Spencer Rattler, considered a Heisman candidate when the season started who got off to a slow start, transferred to South Carolina.
He had been replaced mid-year by Caleb Williams, who is a Heisman candidate this year, but at USC. He followed Riley to the California school meaning new coach Brent Venables had to start over at the position.
No panic, though, he'd done it before as an assistant coach to Bob Stoops, who brought in a Josh Heupel in a similar situation.
"There are certainly parallels in many ways, bringing in an experienced lefty in our first year," Venables said at Big 12 Media Days. "But to me it goes back just to the people. You've got to be good enough."
And Venables went out and got a good one, transfer Dillion Gabriel out of Central Florida, which will join the Big 12.
The conference's media named him Newcomer of the Year in the preseason voting.
"Dillon Gabriel is a winner. You can't say it any better than that," Venables said.
Going to the most dominant school in the Big 12 shouldn't hurt that reputation.
Gabriel has thrown for 8,034 yards with a 60.4 completion percentage and 70 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He did miss the last nine games last season with a broken clavicle suffered against Louisville, but he's ready to go now.
"He's our quarterback." Venables said. "Certainly, anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp. It's always about daily competition. But I feel great I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is.
"He's about all the right stuff," Venables said. "He's dependable. He's reliable. He's accountable. He's humble. He's one of the hardest workers, shows up early. He's last one to leave. Always working to improve. And he leads by example, and guys follow him. He's a galvanizer of people."
No. 3: Quinn Ewers, Texas
There are many similarities between Ewers and WVU's Daniels, each having come from a legendary college program to a new school.
Both are extremely talented and each easily could, by the end of this season, be unquestioned as the No. 1 quarterback in the Big 12.
But right now, neither has been named his school's starter, both WVU and Texas preferring to enter summer camp without a designated starter.
Ewers transferred to Texas from Ohio State, where he was procured as the No. 1 recruit in the nation. This is important to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.
"In my humble opinion, quarterback is the most important position in sports for a lot of reasons," he said, not ever bothering to narrow it down to football.
"I think the more quality players you can have in that room for the healthy competition, to push one another, to prepare themselves for their future but also the short-term future of playing a season is vitally important," Sarkisian said. "We have a unique luxury of having Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy. Those guys are all quality players."
And that is why he will carry the competition, which in reality is between Ewers and Card, into camp.
"No, we haven't made a decision yet, but I don't think it'll take quite as long as maybe last fall took us. We'll see. Time will tell. But I've been really impressed with both these guys in Hudson and Quinn and the work that they've done to prepare themselves," Sarkisian said.
Card has the experience but Ewers has the hype and with an eye on leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, one has to suspect that Sarkisian wants to make sure Ewers gets at least a year of seasoning to be ready for it.
NEXT: A look at the most intriguing situations in camp beyond the battle that WVU and Texas take into the summer.
