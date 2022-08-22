MORGANTOWN — It has been 11 years since West Virginia and Pitt have squared off in what is one of the nation's most bitter football rivalries — the Backyard Brawl.
It is a series of games between schools just 80 miles apart geographically but from different worlds when it comes to a rivalry that has been spiced with great plays, incredible comebacks, fantastic finishes and moments filled with the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat depending upon which side of the outcome your rooting interests have taken you.
While none of the current players on either side have ever taken place in a Backyard Brawl, they have experienced all the emotions from stories being related to them by those who have, by their own personal experiences as children when the games were being played or, in the case of WVU tight end Brian Polendey as up close and personal as if he was there in that 2007 Pitt upset that cost the Mountaineers a shot at a national championship.
Polendey is a senior in his first season at WVU, having transferred in from Colorado State, but he knows the pain of 2007 inflicted upon the Mountaineers by Pitt all too well, for he underwent the same pain himself.
It was a decade later, 2017, and he was then a sophomore at Miami, a team that went into their annual ACC meeting with the Panthers ranked No. 2 in the nation, owning a 10-0 record and having brought back the swagger of the great years to the Hurricanes.
As it was with WVU, also No. 2 at the time it met up in Morgantown with Pitt, Miami was expecting to get to the national championship game and win a national title. The Hurricanes were big favorites even though on the road against a Pitt team that possessed only four wins against seven losses.
But they had an ambush awaiting Miami, led by a little-known freshman quarterback making his first collegiate start in Kenny Pickett, who is today battling for the starting job as the Pittsburgh Steelers start after being the NFL team's No. 1 selection in the draft.
"I haven't liked Pitt very much since," Polendey said.
As with those who played in the WVU-Pitt game, the memories and emotions linger vividly.
"That was our first loss of the year. I remember them coming after us the whole times. They were kind of the same then as they are now... fast and physical," Polendey said. "It's kind of weird playing Pitt. That was in November. They always had good defensive linemen and a solid defense and a capable offense.
"I remember all week our coaches were telling us not to look past this game because it's a trap game. I think it was a combination of that and we had a couple of critical injuries going into that game," Polendey said.
Injuries, of course, played a role in the 2007 upset, WVU quarterback Pat White dislocating his right (non-throwing hand) ring finger five minutes into the second quarter and not returning to the game until there were 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
While WVU had a loss when it played Pitt that year, being stunned at South Florida, it mostly beat up on people with White, Slaton, Owen Schmitt, Darius Reynaud and Co., scoring 60 points on Connecticut the week before.
Miami, on the other hand, had escaped a number of close calls, more like WVU's 1993 unbeaten team that lost its final game to Florida in the Sugar Bowl.
The lead paragraph of the Associated Press game story of Pitt's upset of Miami was this:
PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Miami spent the better part of 13 months putting together the nation's longest winning streak behind a series of comebacks that returned the swagger to "The U" in all of its "Turnover Chain" glory.
"You definitely don't want to lose a game ever, but that one definitely hurt," Polendey recalled. "We had a couple of close games that year ... Florida State, we won in like the last 15 seconds; and then Georgia Tech came down to Miami we beat them in the last couple of minutes."
There was no comeback in that game for Miami.
The game signified a turnaround in the Pitt program, leading to last year's run to the ACC championship behind Pickett.
Now, Polendey gets a chance to avenge that loss, and one that occurred 15 years earlier that he had nothing to do with at the time.
