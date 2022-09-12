MORGANTOWN — This time Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught everything that came his way.
Except one pass and he never had a chance on that one.
The West Virginia receiver spent the entire game Saturday night making up for the pass that slipped through his hands in the opener against Pitt and turned into the game-winning interception.
He caught 11 balls, good for 152 yards and two touchdowns, along with the two-point conversion that sent the game into overtime.
There was no better way to say "I'm sorry."
"Things happen," Ford-Wheaton would say of that interception that slipped through his hands at Pitt in the aftermath of this loss. "We're all human. We all mistakes."
And in the end, it was mistakes by WVU, not Kansas, that beat the Mountaineers.
First there was a fumbled punt by Reese Smith that was recovered by Kansas that led to a touchdown and then the interception that was run back.
None of that, of course, would have mattered if the West Virginia defense had shown up for the game, but they were AWOL all night.
"We didn't get off blocks very well, we didn't tackle very well," Brown said. "It was a little better in the second half but it was a track meet. We didn't slow them down."
It wasn't one thing on defense. It wasn't two things on defense. It was everything.
"Early in the game we were really soft," Brown said. "We played a lack of confidence in the secondary. That's not the way we played defense here for three years."
WVU gave up 38 points in the first game and 55 in the second. OK, two of the touchdowns came on interception returns, but that doesn't erase the fact that the defense was a disaster.
There are excuses, sure, but it's difficult to call them excuses rather than failures.
When the fans went off in the second half and rained boos down upon the field, it was deserved and Brown understands it.
"I get the disappointment," he said. "We lose two games right there at the end in both games, one in overtime, one right at the end. We're driving to tie the game ... I get the frustration."
He gets it; he feels it.
"No one feels it more than me, not that that is going to make them (the fans) feel any better,: he said. "I get their frustration."
We're talking now about trusting the climb and this is Year 4 and it was raining. That was Kansas, a team they were 10-1 against all time.
"They showed up. I thought they were loud at the appropriate times today. They held in there through the rain. Students were there in big numbers early on," Brown said.
"It's like I told our team, we're two games into this and neither game was a result we wanted it to be. It's a long year. We're going to get better. We have to get better. There's only one way to do it. We'll go back to work tomorrow.
"I get the frustration. I'll tell you it's not going to be the lack of trying."
The problem Brown faces now is that words are meaningless. He understands it. He knows that what matters now is results. This is a fan base starved for victories.
It doesn't have to be a playoff team, although that would be nice. But it does have to win more than it loses and heartbreaking losses are not going to get it.
