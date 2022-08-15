MORGANTOWN — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines.
Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so playing football at least got you out into the fresh air with a chance to still get physical.
But times have changed and there are a lot of routes to get around the coal mines, allowing you to do your thing while wearing a helmet but not one with a light on it to pierce through the dusty dark of the mines.
So, what it is then that as we look at a West Virginia football team that is getting ready to open against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1 we hear the coaches telling us one of the major strengths on the football team is the offensive line.
And, if you look a little closer, the strength of the offensive line can be found in the fact that three native sons of West Virginia start in that line, Zach Frazier, the center out of Fairmont Senior, being the leader of the line, if not the offense; and a pair of Spring Valley behemoths, each also at 300 pounds or more, playing at right guard in Doug Nester and left tackle in Wyatt Milum.
Must be something we're doing with those pepperoni rolls behind all of this.
"It's amazing," Milum said of having three West Virignia's starting across the front. "West Virginia high schools don't get recognized like they should be because there is good high school football here in the state.
"It's very exciting to see people from this state play."
Nester has concurred with that.
"I think it's a special thing, honestly," he said a week earlier when talking about it. "It's been great having those two other guys in there with me. Fraz is awesome. I live with him. And Wyatt I grew up with ... to see all of three are from West Virginia, it's something special, I'd say."
Both Nester and Milum were in their first seasons at WVU last year, Nester having transferred in from Virginia Tech and Milum having come in as a true freshman. Like Frazier, who well could be the nation's top center this year, Milum got to start at his home state school as a freshman ... and it really didn't surprise him that he did.
"Starting was definitely my goal," he said. "I always wanted to play college football, so my goal was to start."
They put him at right tackle last year and it wasn't simply a matter of moving in and taking charge. It's a big step from high school to college ball, especially in the offensive line, even for someone who was as sought after as was Milum.
To begin with, at Spring Valley, they threw the ball only when they had to and college ball is far more pass oriented.
"I knew I needed a lot of work because we were throwing the ball only about 6 times a game," Milum said, smiling wryly knowing that the ball will be in the air a whole lot more than that this year. "It was different coming here and throwing 20 or 25 times, so I knew I needed a lot of work on that."
The techniques of pass protection are not natural movements and you make a lot of mistakes early on in your career. Just comes with the territory, but Milum had a lot of people helping him get through those mistakes ... especially Frazier and Nester.
"They definitely helped me out a lot. Doug especially. Whenever I had to ask him a question, he would stay with me after practice and help me with stuff," Milum said.
"I knew Wyatt since we were 6 or 7 years old, so it really wasn't much of a hassle to play alongside him," Nester said. "We played in high school so we knew each other and the main thing was just giving him any tips I could, helping him out when I could and communicating with him during the games and making sure he understood his assignment."
But this wasn't just an in-state thing. It was the culture in the offensive line room.
"It's everyone in the room trying to help the young guys out. If see someone's step is too short on this play or they miss the defender with their hands on another play, we communicate with each other no matter who it is," Nester noted.
