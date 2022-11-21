MANNINGTON — United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts apologized for having folks out in below-freezing temperatures on Sunday afternoon.
But, he wanted to have the service honoring the 54th anniversary of the Farmington Mine Disaster in-person. Guests agreed that they were happy to be back, after attending the event online for the past two years. The event was held on Llewellyn Run Road at the Farmington No. 9 Mine Disaster Memorial Site.
"We will never forget this tragedy changed our union. This tragedy changed the coal fields. Active miners are out here today and help with this (event.) Your job is much safer than it would have ever been," Roberts said.
The mine disaster occurred at Farmington No. 9 Mine on Nov. 20, 1968. An explosion, which the reason for is still unknown, occurred and trapped 99 miners inside. Twenty-two were able to escape, but the 78 who remained stuck underground all perished. There were 19 men who were never recovered and their final resting place is in the mine, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-W.Va., said.
Because of the explosion, conditions for miners improved. In 1969, the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act was passed to improve regulations in mines and to provide health benefits for miners.
"It took about 10 years before a conclusion to this tragedy was reached. ... This mine just kept explodin —- flame shooting 75 feet in the air, debris flying 75 feet in the air over and over again. Quite frankly, to be totally honest about it, that's probably ... the motivation for passing legislation because people were watching this," Roberts said.
The anniversary service is a way for community members and family members of miners who died to come together. They emphasize that the men and families affected will not be forgotten and did not die in vain.
Community members and family members of miners who died gathered to sing, pray and honor them. A wreath laying ceremony was held towards the end of the service. Joe Megna, son of Emilio Megna, who died in the mine, laid the first wreath. Approximately 30 wreaths were laid.
Rev. Richard Bowyer spent over a week in the church near the mine with family members of men who died following the disaster. He was the lead pastor on the site of the disaster. On Sunday, he gave a prayer and expressed how he felt to be attending the anniversary again.
"I'm grateful to have had that opportunity and I hope that what I did, there might have been helpful and brought hope and encouragement for people," Bowyer said.
While Caputo and Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va. could not attend Sunday, they shared their regards.
"All of West Virginia joined together to mourn those beautiful lives we lost to that tragedy. I can tell you the cost of mining equipment, but I can't tell you the cost of a miner because they are truly irreplaceable," Manchin said in a statement.
Joey Reynolds filled in for Caputo, who had a family commitment.
"The men we remember and honor today I consider my brothers. These men are also my heroes. It is because of their sacrifice and the continuing day-to-day sacrifice of their families, that I and thousands of other miners could have a long, safe career in the mining industry. I don't stand here by myself, I stand here with thousands of miners who worked long, safe careers," Reynolds said.
