SMITHTOWN — Jessica Smith has ridden with On Eagles' Wings for over 12 years for physical therapy, but Sunday, she was at the barn relaxing to some local bluegrass music.
Every year, On Eagles' Wings therapeutic horsemanship hosts an annual open house to raise funds to help pay its bills and feed the horses. Sunday, despite fears of COVID-19, the community came out to support them.
"Every year they do this [jamboree], and every year it's gotten bigger and better," Smith said. "It's so nice to see the community come out and support these people, so they can continue doing what they do... and I get to keep riding too."
While the pandemic paused many businesses and programs, On Eagles' Wings hardly had much of a stop in service. A major part of Sunday's event was to raise money, but the program also was trying to remind the community, "we're open and still here."
"This is a fundraiser, but it's really a way for us to thank the community for all their support," On Eagles' Wings Director of Development Casey Conaway said. "We invited the community out to learn about the services we provide and really just enjoy being outside and some live music and meeting out horses and staff."
The horses at On Eagles' Wings act as therapeutic agents for people who may have a physical disability or Post-Tarumatic Stress Disorder. For a person having problems with imbalances in their central nervous system, be it physical, cognitive or otherwise, riding a horse gives their human body the sensation of walking.
"[This sensation] cannot be replicated by any other clinical experience,” Conaway said. “If you ride for, say, 30 minutes, your brain is getting this constant normalization of what your body should be doing. That helps facilitate improvements in all those areas."
This helps those in the program, such as Smith, with issues in mobility or walking.
"I love the program, it really does help with my balance and coordination," Smith said. "And I also like it because it doesn't involve my sisters. We're triplets and seem to do everything together."
But even with uncertainty about COVID in the air, the organizers were surprised by the turnout, saying it was more than they expected.
"I've been pretty impressed [by the turnout]," On Eagles Wings Executive Director Carol Petitto said. "Since we're basically an outside-base facility, I feel we've been very safe [about COVID]."
Attendees could purchase raffle tickets and put their tickets in a box associated with a prize. There were many prizes to choose from, from mini bikes for kids to a scholarship for therapy at the facility.
In years past, the program sets a goal of around $15,000 to raise for the fall. This year, due to the uncertainty of how many people would feel comfortable coming to the center, the staff didn't set a goal.
"Whatever [amount] we raise we'll take and be very happy with it," Petitto said.
For more information about On Eagles' Wings and the services it provides, go to www.oneagleswingswv.org.
