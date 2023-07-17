FAIRMONT — It's been three months in the making, but Marion County's economic development stakeholders are set to be presented Tuesday with a strategy for improving the local economy.
Economic development consultant Chuck Sexton, CEO of the St. Louis, Mo.-based Next Move Group, is scheduled to present an economic development plan during a special meeting of the Marion Regional Development Corp.
In early April, Sexton led a brainstorming session at a meeting held in the Innovation Center inside the I-79 High Technology Park. The goal of the session was to hear ideas from local officials on what they think Marion County should be doing to create jobs and attract new employers here.
“What stuck out to me what that there’s never been an outside the box thought process here. There’s never been the thought that, ‘Hey, there’s a different way to fund our economic development programs.’ And there’s never been a strong, local economic development group with supportive leaders,” Sexton said in a previous interview. “I think there just needs to be that realization that you don’t have to do things the same old way.”
MRDC Executive Director Bruce McDaniel said Sexton and his colleagues "will provide a road map for future economic development in Marion County" at the session scheduled for 3:30 p.m. in the Innovation Center conference room.
"Those of you who were able to participate in the April 5th training, visioning and action plan sessions should have left with the idea that Marion County needs to reboot and change the way we approach economic development," McDaniel states in the meeting invite. "I believe the old adage of 'If you always do what you've always done you'll always get what you've always got.'"
The April meeting and the costs associated with developing the one-year plan was funded by a $10,000 grant from the EQT Foundation.
Sexton's plan is "just the first step" and will involve commitment from a wide swath of Marion County leadership.
The plan will focus on vision for growth, consistent leadership, investing in ourselves and seeking partnerships.
Sexton will also provide "how to" guides that lay out how to develop a new and sustainable funding model for MRDC, organizational development, real estate or inventory development, how to use data to create our value proposition and how to develop an aggressive marketing strategy.
Sexton has worked with communities similar to and larger than Marion County, which he said, gives him an idea of how economic development has been handled locally. He said he has worked with communities that were in a rut tend, were self-deprecating and had trouble seeing the vision an outsider can see.
“I’ve driven through this community hundreds of times up I-79 and I’ve always thought, ‘Man, this community must get all kinds of new companies, look at all the technology,’” Sexton said in April. “Then I come in and find out this county doesn’t even have a full-time economic development director.”
"Marion County and Fairmont needs the input and participation of all stakeholders if we are going to succeed in economic development," McDaniel said.
