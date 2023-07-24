MONONGAH —Monongah might be one of the smaller towns in North Central West Virginia, but if you stopped by its first-ever Summerfest on Saturday, it would have been hard to tell.
Visitors from across Marion County poured into the heart of Monongah to participate in a variety of activities, from hot dog eating contests to line dancing to youth pageants. Attendees could even paint rocks to add to Roscoe, the town rock snake.
The day’s fun was kicked off with food trucks and an arts and craft show at Monongah Town Hall at 9 a.m. sharp.
Twenty-eight vendors were brought together by the Monongah Community Improvement Association, which aimed to bring back a tradition of summertime celebration cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Wiles, owner of Shinnston-based popcorn business Kettle Pop Company, said the Association reached out to him regarding the event in December, and that he was more than happy to take part.
“Being able to function with people and see people have fun” is always a highlight of running a stall at local events, Wiles said.
The town used to have an annual festival called Monongahfest, but the pandemic brought the event to a halt, said Tammy Shipley, who organized the festival alongside her colleagues at the Association.
Summerfest brings back many fun activities that used to make an appearance, Shipley said. This year’s slate of events included a cornhole tournament, tug of war contest, axe throwing, and an oldies concert by the Jenna Won’t Sing Band.
Teresa Palmer, Association treasurer, said her favorite part of festivals past was seeing children from the community participate in games and activities.
“Coming out and getting together, that’s the most important thing,” added Shelly Yankie, Association vice president.
At noon, a parade processed down Main Street, weaving through Monongah's downtown. And families came out in no small number.
Faith Shaver attended the parade with her mother, Debbie Markley, and two daughters. The family waited eagerly for Shaver’s son, Easton, who went through the parade with his local T-ball league.
Ruth White and Kiersten Klingler made the trek to Monongah all the way from central Pennsylvania to visit family. White’s granddaughter Salem participated in a photo contest and had her own makeshift float in the bed of a pickup truck that drove through the parade.
White has come to the parade many years, and said that she appreciates experiencing “fellowship with the community” and “seeing all the kids have a really good time.”
“We do a lot of this kind of stuff where I’m from, too,” Klingler added. “It’s kind of nice to reach back to my roots a little bit.”
