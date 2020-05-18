FAIRMONT — Following a temporary closure to the public, the Marion County Courthouse reopened last Monday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are still held to following certain guidelines, and the County Clerk's office is only available through an appointment at this time.
"We opened the record room to only attorneys Monday the 27th so that they could do title closings on sales of properties," said Tom Antulov, Deputy County Clerk. "We opened to the public on the 11th, and that's just letting people in. But we are still doing everything possible to maintain safety — there are only three people allowed in at a time."
According to Antulov, the county has opened the office mainly for people who need to probate estates, which he said can only be completed in person. He said that because of this consistent need, the appointment schedule is somewhat backed up at this time, but in progress.
"This week we opened up to the public, and we're taking appointments for probating estates," Antulov said. "We're backed up for estates, there's no doubt about that because there are just tons."
Despite the stricter guidelines for visitors to the Courthouse, Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli said people have been cooperating and are still practicing social distancing while inside. He suspects this is because of the changes to facilities across the state.
"So far, I would say the public has responded well to the reopening and new policies," Cinalli said. "Our policies really aren't any different than anywhere else right now so I think everybody is getting used to the "new normal."
While access to the record facilities has been and will continue to be limited, Cinalli said that the records have been adapted to an online format, which people can access from home. He also said that people are conducting what business they can online, rather than through in-person meetings.
"The big change has been that we finally started to get the County Clerk's records online. That helped a lot," Cinalli said. "A lot of people are continuing to use our online services which helps tremendously."
Antulov said county records dating back to 2001 have been moved online, and the staff is working on adapting older ones as well. He said that this implementation was a task that would eventually need to be done, but the pandemic pushed the need for it to happen sooner.
"The first thing was to get what records we have online as fast as possible," Antulov said. "Once they did that, they're working right now on putting the archival records online as well, which will even help more people.
"We needed to get it updated and get it on that realm, this made it happen really quick."
Antulov and Cinalli said that they are listening to the guidance of state officers, as well as that of Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White. Antulov also said that once the primary election is over, the clerk's office will have a few more staff members to handle estates. The upcoming election itself needs enough staff members to complete, so the county employees are still sticking to health safety guidelines.
"We're concerned that if the office is infected, what are we going to do about the election if we're quarantined for two weeks," Antulov said. "As soon as the election is over and we get through canvass, there are two other people in the office who can probate estates."
The county staff will continue following this policy until further instruction is given by health officials. Cinalli said it is all for the safety of the residents.
"Some restrictions may eventually be eased a bit here and there but again, I think people should expect this to be the new normal for a while as far as visiting businesses or government offices," Cinalli said. "All in all, great strides are being made in Marion County in terms of getting back open for business. I just hope people stay vigilant so we don't take any steps backward."
Antulov said that people have been patient with the clerk's office, and he commends the public as well as the staff for being cooperative with the guidelines.
"We're very pleased with the patience of the people, the residents of Marion County who have been patient with us because of the circumstances," Antulov said. "And we're very grateful for their understanding of this matter."
