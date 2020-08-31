MORGANTOWN — He has become the focal point of the West Virginia football team, which is a rare position for a nose tackle to find himself in.
That's usually reserved for the glory boys like the quarterbacks and the wide receivers, the linebackers or safeties.
But when you are the Big 12's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, when your name starts showing up on preseason All-American lists and you are playing on a team where, at those glory positions, there are more question marks than exclamation points, the spotlight shifts to you.
And so it is, the microphone was passed to Darius Stills on Saturday, the first WVU player made available for interviews since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The Mountaineers had just finished a long, hard scrimmage and were now gathering for treatment, lunch and meetings on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Neal Brown had gone through his usual post-practice assessment, noting there were good things and bad things happening, declaring he wasn't ready to put out two-deep that mattered until the notes came out for the Eastern Kentucky game, admitting he hadn't decided on a starting quarterback yet but that conversations on that would probably start on Sunday.
While he didn't have a quarterback, he once again lavished praise on running back Leddie Brown, who seems to be gearing up to be to the offense what Darius Stills is to the defense, and he did put true freshman Zach Frazier from the Stills brothers' Fairmont Senior High into the picture as a backup center.
But this was a day when they were taking the wraps off the athletes and front and center was Stills, followed by senior wide receiver T.J. Simmons.
Stills had come into WVU somewhat unheralded, a three-star recruit who wasn't being courted as heavily as his younger brother Dante, who would carry four stars and was garnering more of the limelight.
But Darius showed that he was very much a player on his own, forcing the coaches to give him a chance and then hammering running backs and quarterbacks to prove them right for doing so.
He came out of the shadow of his brother — who also has star written all over him as well at WVU — and made a name for himself.
But the question is how is he handling that. It's heavy stuff, Player of the Year, All-American, so heavy that it can take down a star defender if he doesn't handle it well as effectively as crack a back block.
Stills, however, says he's not about to let it force him to have to go to equipment manager Dan Nehlen to get a larger size helmet to accommodate a swelled head.
"How I really handled it is that I've grown up thinking all you've accomplished can be taken away from you just like that," Stills said. "So being humble is one of the things I really focus on. If you have accomplished something, you still have to go out and do it again. All these preseason awards, they mean a lot but I still have to go out and earn those awards."
The Stills brothers, of course, come from thoroughbred blood. His father, Gary Stills, was one of the great pass rushers in WVU history and had a decade-long NFL career, mostly with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While you would expect him to be his chief advisor, he really didn't grow up with his father and says he doesn't talk to him all that much.
"I talk to my mom a lot because she's the closest one to us and she's been with us through the whole journey," he said. "I talk to my dad about the NFL and what goes into it, but it's mostly my mom."
It's really always been that it was Mom who was there in times of need.
Darius Stills is learning one thing that comes with the accolades is a leadership role on the team and he is readily accepting that.
For example, getting ready for this season has been complicated beyond belief by the pandemic, but Stills understands what's expected of him as a senior leader.
"The coaches know it's hard being our age with this stuff happening. It's all about sacrifice. We all love playing football and our sacrifice got us to this point and I tell my guys to be careful on weekends to make sure they are really careful because one night or one afternoon isn't worth the whole season getting canceled," he said.
"I tell my guys to be careful, make right decisions. I know you're grown and you're going to do whatever you want regardless, but keep in mind that what you do not only affects you but it affects your whole team."
And that leadership is needed, too, as they approach an opening game unlike any they have ever played except in the backyard, a game without fans.
"At the end of the day, you have to bring your own juice," Stills said. "The fans do affect the game, so without them you have to bring your own energy. The people who don't will get exposed. At practice we have no fans in the stands and they tell us whether we like it or not, that's how it's going to be.
"It's hard. We like playing for our fans. It may come later in the season but in order to get that, we have to go through this now."
