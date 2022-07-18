FAIRMONT — In 1922, during the roaring 20's, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Colonel Morgan Morgan chapter was founded.
The Colonel Morgan Morgan chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their 100 year anniversary on Saturday afternoon at Prickett's Fort State Park.
"We have patriotism in our veins. Think about this, our ancestors either fought in or aided in the American Revolution. We have that patriotism literally in our blood. The freedoms that we have our ancestors fought for," Vice Regent Mara Squires said.
Members and guests celebrated over tea that would've been offered in the 20's, dressed for the occasion in 1920's fashion and recognized their new officers.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella brought a car from the 1920's and read a city council proclamation honoring the group for their anniversary.
"The Colonel Morgan Morgan Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution that honors the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence and promotes education, historic preservation and patriotism," the proclamation read.
"It was a very nice program and there was people from all across West Virginia," Mainella said.
Members of other Daughters of the American Revolution chapters traveled from all over the state. Barbara Channell, will serve her second and last term as Regent of the Morgan Morgan Chapter. Her term will last three years. Channell and other officers were recognized for their new positions.
"I enjoy the service projects and meeting all of these new people," Channell said.
Members must have a relative within their family that served in the American Revolution. Then, potential members fill out a membership application and send in paperwork about the relative. A one time membership fee is required. Members typically stay within the same chapter.
The Colonel Morgan Morgan chapter meets in the fall and spring at Woodlawn Cemetery. They primarily focus on service based activities such as making cards for veterans and wreath making.
"We try to change things up every one or two terms, just so we get new fresh ideas, new enthusiasm and we don't get stuck in the same muddle. The thing about DAR is, you can do as much or as little as you want," Channell said.
