FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High School Foundation teamed up with a local VFW post to host a get together for veterans who graduated from the East Side school Friday evening.
VFW Post 7048 hosted the event, which was attended by VFW members, veterans and the EFHS Bee mascot.
National Volunteer Week, which was April 17 through 23 this year, occurs on the third week of April. In honor of the occasion, the EFHS Foundation had their annual "Week of Giving," which is usually held during the week since it is a volunteer organization asking for others to volunteer, according to Mary Jo Thomas, Marion County Board of Education president and East Fairmont High School Foundation chairperson.
"We thought it would just be a fun evening for people to get together and share stories. Also, we can commemorate those who aren’t here anymore," Thomas said.
Guests reconnected with old friends while also making new ones.
Tom Dragich, former EFHS principal and Army officer and Navy veteran Steve Davis met for the first time and bonded over common interests, Dragich said.
"The military is something I’m proud of having done and this community has always been a big supporter of the military service, so I’m really happy to be here for this celebration... It’s been a great experience to be able to talk to people," Dragich said.
John Feather, who recently retired and became a member at the VFW, served 29 years in the Air Force. He said retiring in Fairmont has been a nice way to see friends and family and he was excited to join the VFW. He is proud to have served in the military.
"It was the best decision I ever made. To be able to serve your country and to be able to do what's right for freedom. The freedoms that we have everyday are very important to me," Feather said.
Feather said that joining the VFW is easier than some might think and he recommends anyone who can join. Membership is open to all veterans regardless if where they served. To join, you can fill out an application, which is linked here.
The "Week of Giving," is used to raise money for scholarships and mini grants, according to Thomas. Along with the get–together, the EFHS Foundation hosted a Designer Purse Bingo on Sunday and are taking orders for their annual Fern Sale. They are also asking to receive $102 dollar bills from friends, family and EFHS graduates in honor of the 102nd East Fairmont High School Graduation.
The event was such as success that Thomas said it will be held again next year. She enjoyed it because after the COVID–19 pandemic, she's excited to get together with friends she hasn't seen.
"Friendships are just so important and I think that alumni groups and other organizations are great to get people to connect personally and face–to–face... Texting is fine, but it’s not the same. It’s similar to masks… I certainly want to protect myself and yours, as well, but you look at people’s facial expressions and you miss that," Thomas said.
