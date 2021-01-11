FAIRMONT — Throughout four years of high school, East Fairmont High senior Erykah Christopher blazed past history and zoomed to new feats, and on Sunday, she rumbled onward to another noteworthy achievement as she signed to become a member of the Thundering Herd and continue running at the Division-I college level at Marshall University.
"I'm happy and excited about it," Christopher said. "I felt like Marshall was the best choice for me, being both close to home but still far enough away where I feel independent. I'm just really excited about my decision and I know it's the right one."
Christopher, who will leave East Fairmont as one of the most decorated runners in school history, is the first Bees' runner or track athlete to sign with a Division-I school in 18 years, according to EFHS cross country and track coach Ken Hibbs. Tyler Duvert was the last East Fairmont runner to go to a D-I school in 2002 and legendary runner Holly Hunter was the last female to do so in 1999.
"That's meaningful, and I feel proud of myself," said Christopher, who said she expects to run both cross country and track at Marshall. "I'm thankful for my coach for helping me get to this point and just having a good support system and never giving up on myself even if I had a bad race."
Over the course of her heralded high school running career — which will hopefully get one final hurrah with track season this spring — Christopher has earned place finishes at the state meet nine times, including an individual Class AA-A state championship in cross country as a junior in 2019.
"She started as a tiny, little cheerleader, sprinter type in the sixth grade in track season," said Hibbs, who has coached Christopher in both cross country and track for her entire high school career, "but that didn't last too long. She became a cross country runner the next fall and had a lot of success in middle school, and she went on to four years of a successful high school career."
Christopher put a bow on her illustrious cross country career with the Bees this fall when she earned a third place finish at the state meet for her fourth Top 5 finish in four seasons. Christopher also earned a third place finish as a freshman, came in fifth as a sophomore and won her aforementioned state championship as a junior. Christopher also accrued three regional titles and a regional runner-up as well as three Big 10 Conference runners-up and a third place conference finish in her cross country career.
In two track seasons, meanwhile, Christopher has placed at the state meet five times, the regional meet five times, and the conference meet six times, all as a freshman or sophomore. Her junior season was wiped out due to COVID-19, while her senior season is still pending.
"I'm really proud of my team and to come from East Fairmont," Christopher said. "I think just creating really good bonds with my team made cross country a lot more fun. I think what stood out to me the most as my favorite thing was sophomore and junior cross country — I just had a lot of fun those years."
Christopher, who said she'll study either political science or dietetics at Marshall, will now move on to the college ranks when she graduates this spring, completing a life-long dream to compete as a Division-I athlete.
"I think just throughout high school I felt like that was my goal," Christopher said, "and I always knew I could do it if I just put my mind to it. I'm super excited about it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.